Author Jay Aye’s New Book, “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy,” is a Spellbinding Novel That Takes Readers on a Mystical Journey Through Navajo and Hopi Spirit Worlds
Recent release “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jay Aye invites readers on an enchanting journey that blends adventure, spirituality, and the rich cultural traditions of the Navajo and Hopi peoples to explore the mystical realms of coyotes, ancient spirits, and the profound intersections of life and afterlife.
New York, NY, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jay Aye has completed his new book, “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy”: a captivating novel offering readers an extraordinary adventure that weaves together the mystical and the real, offering a vivid exploration of Navajo and Hopi spiritual worlds.
In “Coyote Tails,” the story begins as a peaceful Arizona evening is disrupted when the protagonist witnesses a glowing coyote ascending a game trail. This seemingly ordinary encounter leads him to cross paths with three desperate hunters. Unbeknownst to him, the coyote is the Navajo spirit, Meiiji, whose presence will intertwine with his fate and spirit.
As the tale unfolds, the protagonist’s journey through reincarnation and subsequent execution draws him deep into the spiritual realms of the Dine (Navajo) and Hopi cultures. Through the lens of these ancient traditions, he encounters a world filled with coyotes, reptiles, sand paintings, medicine men, kachinas, powaqas, and the enigmatic Old Ones (Anasazi).
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jay Aye’s enthralling tale intricately blends elements of fantasy with cultural authenticity, presenting readers with a story that is both magical and educational. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy” promises to captivate readers with its imaginative narrative, rich cultural references, and the mesmerizing allure of spirit worlds, creating a thrilling reading experience for those interested in exploring the profound spiritual traditions of Native American cultures.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
In “Coyote Tails,” the story begins as a peaceful Arizona evening is disrupted when the protagonist witnesses a glowing coyote ascending a game trail. This seemingly ordinary encounter leads him to cross paths with three desperate hunters. Unbeknownst to him, the coyote is the Navajo spirit, Meiiji, whose presence will intertwine with his fate and spirit.
As the tale unfolds, the protagonist’s journey through reincarnation and subsequent execution draws him deep into the spiritual realms of the Dine (Navajo) and Hopi cultures. Through the lens of these ancient traditions, he encounters a world filled with coyotes, reptiles, sand paintings, medicine men, kachinas, powaqas, and the enigmatic Old Ones (Anasazi).
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Jay Aye’s enthralling tale intricately blends elements of fantasy with cultural authenticity, presenting readers with a story that is both magical and educational. Expertly paced and thought-provoking, “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy” promises to captivate readers with its imaginative narrative, rich cultural references, and the mesmerizing allure of spirit worlds, creating a thrilling reading experience for those interested in exploring the profound spiritual traditions of Native American cultures.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories