Author Jay Aye’s New Book, “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy,” is a Spellbinding Novel That Takes Readers on a Mystical Journey Through Navajo and Hopi Spirit Worlds

Recent release “Coyote Tails: An Adventure Fantasy” from Newman Springs Publishing author Jay Aye invites readers on an enchanting journey that blends adventure, spirituality, and the rich cultural traditions of the Navajo and Hopi peoples to explore the mystical realms of coyotes, ancient spirits, and the profound intersections of life and afterlife.