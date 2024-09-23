Author Nicole Washington’s New Book, “Through A Mother’s Eyes,” is a Breathtaking Personal Memoir That Shares a Mother’s Experience Raising Her Son with Autism
Recent release “Through A Mother’s Eyes” from Newman Springs Publishing author Nicole Washington invites readers to share her experience supporting her son through medical issues and finally reaching an autism diagnosis.
County Club Hills, IL, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Nicole Washington, a mother of five and grandmother of three, has completed her new book, “Through A Mother’s Eyes”: a detailed and descriptive memoir that takes readers into the author’s firsthand experience raising her son with autism.
Author Nicole Washington works as a paraprofessional for young adults with disabilities. Her hobbies include music, reading, and wine tasting. Her biggest inspiration is her son with autism, who has taught her that life can be challenging and unpredictable; however, with prayer, hard work, and persistence, one can get through anything.
Washington writes, “When you think of motherhood, you dream of your child’s first steps and the first day of kindergarten, high school, and college. For me, I wanted to dress my three sons alike and watch them play sports together, and I wanted them to have a strong brotherhood. What I never saw coming was constant doctor visits, surgery, my poor child being put to sleep, the whispers, and the stares. Those d*** stares from total strangers were the worst. This book is about to take you on a hell of a ride: my son’s battle with autism and my denial, sadness, anger, and, finally, acceptance. My fear of the unknown—that is, raising a child with autism—and watching it all come together through a mother’s eyes.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Nicole Washington’s heart-wrenching work sheds light on what parents of children with autism experience as they constantly fight to advocate for the best for their children.
Readers who wish to experience this candid work can purchase “Through A Mother’s Eyes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
