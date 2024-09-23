Author Lawrence Lambelet’s New Book, "Musings: Vietnam, Conjectures, and More," Explores Unsolved Conundrums from Mathematical Quandaries to the Debate Over Free Will
Recent release “Musings: Vietnam, Conjectures, and More” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lawrence Lambelet features a piece on Vietnam that serves as a heartfelt attempt to reconcile that war with the author’s own experience of it and to plumb its teachings for today’s conflicts.
Boynton Beach, FL, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Lawrence Lambelet, a retired engineer, has completed his new book, “Musings: Vietnam, Conjectures, and More”: an eclectic offering of essays on thought-provoking topics.
Author Lawrence Lambelet turned into a patent practitioner in an encore career. He was involved with the engineering side of product development in a pharmaceutical company of the Johnson & Johnson family of companies. One of the products developed by him, Dialpak®, is a successful birth-control package now in the archives of the Smithsonian. The impulse for novelty led him to seek a license at the Patent Bar to practice as a patent agent of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). He has written and prosecuted patent applications for several clients. Curiosity about unresolved problems informs several of the essays in this collection of thought exercises.
In a short piece on why diets are a bad idea, Lambelet writes, “Diets, simply, don’t work. The reason is straightforward. If you have urges for particular foods, or particular eating behaviors, there is only so long you can avoid escaping the onerous restrictions dieting imposes. Once broken, it’s easier to break the diet the next time, and soon the old habits are back along with the bonus of guilt feelings. Typically, the weight lost in this manner rebounds in short order, anyway. Most of us are not prepared to give up something on a permanent basis that triggers our reward system when it’s only our fungible self-image at stake.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lawrence Lambelet’s unconventional work covers topics spanning the author’s varied interests, ranging from physics to neuroscience.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “Musings: Vietnam, Conjectures, and More” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
