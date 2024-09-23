Author Donna Russell’s New Book, "Seven Days of Creation," is a Thought-Provoking Discussion Offering a Creative Approach to Understanding God’s Creation
Recent release “Seven Days of Creation” from Covenant Books author Donna Russell provides an engaging and interactive way to explore and memorize the Biblical account of creation. Through this innovative approach, Donna emphasizes God as the creator and guides readers in understanding what was made each day.
Garland, TX, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Donna Russell, who holds a degree in elementary education from Eastern Illinois University, as well as a master’s degree in reading at Texas A&M ~ Commerce, has completed her new book, “Seven Days of Creation”: an innovative work designed to deepen one’s understanding of the Biblical creation account and enhance their memorization of the creation days through engaging activities and interactive content.
Author Donna Russell has taught in the public school system, private school, and homeschooled her children through high school. She also directed a Mother’s Day Out program at her church. Donna has been married since 1994, has three adult children, and lives in the Dallas, Texas, area. She adores her two granddaughters, with more on the way.
“‘The Seven Days of Creation’ teaches us that God is the creator of this world,” writes Donna. “He puts everything in it for us. Do you know what God made each day? This interactive book will give you the tools to memorize each day that will last a lifetime.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Donna Russell’s new book is not only an educational tool but also a means to foster a deeper connection with the Biblical narrative, and is an ideal resource for personal study, family discussions, and educational settings. With its interactive format and focus on the foundational aspects of creation, “Seven Days of Creation” is sure to leave a lasting impact on readers’ knowledge and appreciation of God’s divine plan.
Readers can purchase “Seven Days of Creation” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
