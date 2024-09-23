Author Andrea Flores’s New Book, "An American Rosary," is a Unique, Faith-Based Exploration of the Rosary’s Mysteries Through Both Fiction and Scripture
Recent release “An American Rosary” from Covenant Books author Andrea Flores is a compelling new book that intertwines fiction with Scripture to delve into each of the Rosary’s mysteries. Featuring Mary’s voice in select chapters, this book invites readers to explore the alignment between biblical teachings and fictional vignettes.
Seattle, WA, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Andrea Flores, who has been praying the Rosary for years, has completed her new book, “An American Rosary”: a thought-provoking work offering a fresh perspective on the Rosary’s mysteries by blending fiction with biblical passages, providing readers with a unique way to engage with these sacred themes.
Author Andrea Flores has been teaching the Christian faith to adults and children since age twelve when she started with three-year-olds. She holds a master’s in pastoral studies and enjoyed a twenty-year preaching career as an Episcopalian. The author has worked in both prison and parish ministry and currently serves as the coordinator for Catholic religious education on a military base in Washington state. Alongside her pastoral duties, Andrea’s greatest joy is being called mom and grandmommy.
“Each of the twenty chapters is devoted to one of the Rosary’s twenty mysteries,” writes Flores. “At the top of each chapter is a Bible passage which mirrors the meaning of the mystery. One voice speaks the narrative. Mary’s voice is heard in several chapters. Read the Bible passage at the beginning of each chapter, and see for yourself whether the fictional vignette matches the message and tone of the Bible passage.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Andrea Flores’s new book not only offers a new way to understand and appreciate the Rosary but also invites readers to explore the connection between Scripture and narrative storytelling. By integrating Mary’s voice in select chapters, “An American Rosary” deepens the reader's experience and engagement with the mysteries, making it a powerful resource for readers from all walks of life seeking to deepen their relationship with the Lord.
Readers can purchase “An American Rosary” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
