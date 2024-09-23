Author Andrea Flores’s New Book, "An American Rosary," is a Unique, Faith-Based Exploration of the Rosary’s Mysteries Through Both Fiction and Scripture

Recent release “An American Rosary” from Covenant Books author Andrea Flores is a compelling new book that intertwines fiction with Scripture to delve into each of the Rosary’s mysteries. Featuring Mary’s voice in select chapters, this book invites readers to explore the alignment between biblical teachings and fictional vignettes.