Author Omar Pedraza’s New Book, “Where's Bebé? Part 2,” Follows a Daring Cat Named Bebé Who Sets Off on an Exciting Day of Play, Ending in a Night of Sweet Dreams

Recent release “Where's Bebé? Part 2” from Page Publishing author Omar Pedraza is an enthralling story of a curious cat named Bebé who enjoys exploring the world around her. When faced with taking a bath and a scary thunderstorm, both things she hates, Bebé faces each challenge with courage, knowing that soon after she'd be back to playing and exploring to her heart's content.