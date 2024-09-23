Author Omar Pedraza’s New Book, “Where's Bebé? Part 2,” Follows a Daring Cat Named Bebé Who Sets Off on an Exciting Day of Play, Ending in a Night of Sweet Dreams
Recent release “Where's Bebé? Part 2” from Page Publishing author Omar Pedraza is an enthralling story of a curious cat named Bebé who enjoys exploring the world around her. When faced with taking a bath and a scary thunderstorm, both things she hates, Bebé faces each challenge with courage, knowing that soon after she'd be back to playing and exploring to her heart's content.
Chicago, IL, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Omar Pedraza has completed his new book, “Where's Bebé? Part 2”: a charming tale that continues the story of Bebé the cat and the marvelous escapades she experiences throughout her day. Putting on her bravest face, Bebé faces the dreaded bubble bath and a terrifying storm in order to continue having fun and playing with her toys.
“As the story of Bebé’s fun adventures comes to an end, Bebé continues to live strong and healthy,” writes Pedraza. “Bebé is courageous even through the storm. Stand strong as it will pass.”
Published by Page Publishing, Omar Pedraza’s adorable tale helps to show young readers the good times that can be found after a difficult time if one is able to bravely face their fears. With vivid artwork to bring “Where’s Bebé?” to life, young readers will have their minds and imaginations captivated as they follow along on Bebé’s journey, ending in a restful night’s sleep to prepare for another day of adventuring.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Where's Bebé? Part 2” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
