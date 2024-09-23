Author Michael Kaufman’s New Book, "Anytime Rhymes," is a Whimsical, Lighthearted Collection of Limericks That Promises Laughter and Joy for Readers of All Ages

Recent release “Anytime Rhymes” from Page Publishing author Michael Kaufman is an enchanting assemblage of delightful limericks designed to uplift spirits and evoke smiles. This charming children’s book celebrates the joy of wordplay and promises entertainment for both child and adult readers alike.