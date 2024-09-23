Author Michael Kaufman’s New Book, "Anytime Rhymes," is a Whimsical, Lighthearted Collection of Limericks That Promises Laughter and Joy for Readers of All Ages
Recent release “Anytime Rhymes” from Page Publishing author Michael Kaufman is an enchanting assemblage of delightful limericks designed to uplift spirits and evoke smiles. This charming children’s book celebrates the joy of wordplay and promises entertainment for both child and adult readers alike.
Ottawa, OH, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Kaufman has completed his new book, “Anytime Rhymes”: an adorable children’s book filled with engaging limericks that promise to enchant readers of every generation, all while celebrating the magic of wordplay and the timeless appeal of rhythmic verse.
“‘Anytime Rhymes’ are intended to simply be fun,” writes Kaufman. “The sound of these rhymes will hopefully raise the spirit of the reader and perhaps bring a smile to their face.”
Published by Page Publishing, Michael Kaufman’s riveting tale is carefully crafted to engage young imaginations and spark a lifelong love of rhymes and wordplay, inviting readers into a world where laughter reigns and imagination knows no bounds. Accompanied by vibrant artwork by Blueberry Illustrations, “Anytime Rhymes” is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, becoming an instant classic in any family’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Anytime Rhymes” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
