October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month
October is Havana Syndrome Awareness Month. The purpose is to raise awareness about Havana Syndrome injuries caused by directed energy.
Ventura, CA, October 05, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Havana Syndrome Organization (Havana Syndrome, Inc.) is a non-profit organization created to improve access to medical testing and treatment for Victims including civilians, active, inactive military, veterans & their family members suffering from Havana Syndrome symptoms, injuries and/or illnesses.
The awareness month was established to raise awareness about directed energy injuries reported by Victims around the world, but also to appeal to legislators to amend the Havana Act and include all American civilians, not just federal employees, who are experiencing Havana Syndrome injuries.
The Havana Syndrome Organization additionally is advocating to enact a law that makes it mandatory for every home and business to have a stationary EMF detector alarm to added alongside fire detectors to warn us about “unsafe elevated levels of energy including EMF“ so the public can protect themselves and their loved ones from debilitating directed energy.
U.S. Officials estimate that around 1,500 cases of Havana Syndrome have been reported among U.S. Government personnel in 96 countries. This includes suspected cases in China, India, Austria and Vietnam.
(Source GAO.gov)
But those numbers do not include Civilians who have reported that they too are experiencing Havana Syndrome injuries and do not have access to Havana Syndrome Specialists.
During the month of October, Havana Syndrome advocates will be distributing informational flyers and other activities to raise awareness about Havana Syndrome aka Anomalous Health Incidents. HavanaSyndrome.tech
Mechael Wright-Hodges
516-384-6416
havanasyndrome.tech
