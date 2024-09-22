ASIX to Showcase Latest IO-Link Software Stacks Solutions at IAS 2024
ASIX Electronics is set to showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe NIC solutions at IAS 2024 in Shanghai.
Hsinchu, Taiwan, September 22, 2024 --(PR.com)-- ASIX Electronics Corporation (TWSE:3169) is actively committed to the development of the latest industrial Ethernet technology solutions, including ASIX’s proprietary IO-Link master and device software stacks, EtherCAT slave microcontrollers, and Time-Sensitive Networking (TSN) NIC. ASIX will showcase its latest ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks, AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX IO-Link Master Software Stack, and AXM57104A TSN PCIe Gigabit Ethernet NIC solutions at the 24th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) - Industrial Automation Show (IAS 2024) in Shanghai.
Utilizing TSN, EtherCAT, and IO-Link technologies, industrial Ethernet can ensure precise time synchronization and deterministic real-time communication, improving factory production efficiency and product quality. Furthermore, it enables real-time remote monitoring and diagnostics, minimizing downtime and maintenance expenses.
At this exhibition, ASIX will showcase the “ASIX IO-Link Master & Device Software Stacks Solutions” featuring the AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway integrated with ASIX’s IO-Link master software protocol stack, and ASIX’s IO-Link device software protocol stack solutions. The AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway solution incorporates ASIX's proprietary IO-Link master software stack, designed to support up to 16 IO-Link gateways, each with the capability to manage up to 8 IO-Link devices. The ASIX IO-Link device software protocol stack is developed based on the ASIX AXM-IOLS IO-Link device evaluation board, and supports on-line firmware upgrade via IO-Link interface. This evaluation board features the STMicroelectronics STM32F469AI microcontroller and L6362A IO-Link device transceiver, with built-in various IO-Link device sensors, such as ToF (Time of Flight) distance sensors. Customers can quickly test the basic functions of the ASIX IO-Link device software protocol stack using this evaluation board, suitable for various IO-Link smart device products, including IO-Link sensors, IO-Link actuators, IO-Link hubs, and IO-Link valve islands.
ASIX will also showcase its latest “AXM57104A TSN NIC & AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link Gateway over TSN Total Solution,” demonstrating how to integrate real-time Operational Technology (OT) and non-real-time Information Technology (IT) on the same network, creating a highly efficient and flexible smart factory production environment. This solution utilizes the AXM57104A TSN 802.1Qbv Time-Aware Shaper function to allocate three dedicated bandwidth time slices for the AX58400 EtherCAT to IO-Link gateway within the TSN network, ensuring the real-time and deterministic nature of EtherCAT industrial communication without interference from other network traffic. The AXM57104A supports enhanced TSN functions, compliant to IEEE 802.1AS-Rev/AS-2020, 1588V2, 802.1Qav, 802.3br & 802.1Qbu, 802.1Qbv, 802.1Qci and 802.1CB.
You are cordially invited to visit the ASIX exhibition booth (Booth No. 6.1H-A018) at the "24th China International Industry Fair (CIIF) - Industrial Automation Show (IAS 2024)" from September 24 to September 27, 2024, at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (NECC) in Shanghai. ASIX expert team will introduce “ASIX Latest Industrial Ethernet Technologies Solutions,” including ASIX IO-Link Master/Device Stacks, EtherCAT and TSN industrial communication technologies. Look forward to meeting you at the ASIX booth to explore the new future of industrial automation and industrial Ethernet together.
