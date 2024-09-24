Author Ray Plate’s New Book, "The Art of Baseball," Celebrates Two Decades of Tributes to Major League Baseball Celebrates Through Art, History, and Personal Stories
Recent release “The Art of Baseball” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ray Plate is a stunning autobiographical and pictorial collection showcasing over twenty years of the author’s work. Featuring portraits of Major League Baseball icons, personal anecdotes, and rich baseball history, Plate’s book is a treasure trove for art enthusiasts, baseball fans, and history buffs alike.
Sun City West, AZ, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ray Plate, a veteran of the US Military, has completed his new book, “The Art of Baseball”: an autobiographical and pictorial volume that takes readers on a journey through the author’s two-decade-long career as an artist, capturing the essence of Major League Baseball through his distinctive art and engaging stories.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, author Ray Plate moved with his family to Long Island, where he experienced a small-town sense of morality. Initially unaware of his artistic talent, Plate pursued art in high school mainly for an easy credit and, after graduating in 1965, he joined the military, serving as an Infantry unit medic in Alaska and later training troops for Vietnam. Following his military service, he earned associate degrees in art and science from College of the Canyons and Los Angeles Trade and Technical College, respectively. The author worked as a building engineer after relocating to Phoenix, Arizona, where he currently resides with his second wife.
“This is an autobiographical, pictorial book that features twenty-plus years of my life as an artist,” writes Plate. “The book depicts all of the great sports icons in Major League Baseball, whom I have met and have created artworks for, as well as many other players I contacted by mail. It also features a cornucopia of stories, opinions, facts, and baseball history in the form of original art, art prints, and photos.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Ray Plate’s engaging collection delves into the human condition and the broader themes of life, making it not just a visual delight but also a thought-provoking read. Filled with irony, wit, and reflections on life, "The Art of Baseball” offers a unique perspective on the intersection of art and sports.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase "The Art of Baseball" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
