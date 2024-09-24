Author Ray Plate’s New Book, "The Art of Baseball," Celebrates Two Decades of Tributes to Major League Baseball Celebrates Through Art, History, and Personal Stories

Recent release “The Art of Baseball” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Ray Plate is a stunning autobiographical and pictorial collection showcasing over twenty years of the author’s work. Featuring portraits of Major League Baseball icons, personal anecdotes, and rich baseball history, Plate’s book is a treasure trove for art enthusiasts, baseball fans, and history buffs alike.