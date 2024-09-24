Michael James’s Newly Released "The Miramar Incident" is a Riveting Blend of Fiction and Spiritual Exploration

“The Miramar Incident” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael James is a gripping novel that combines high-stakes aerial combat with profound spiritual insights. The story follows William O’Hara, an F-14 Tomcat Navy pilot, as he navigates both the dangers of military aviation and a series of miraculous events that challenge his understanding of reality and faith.