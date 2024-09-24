Michael James’s Newly Released "The Miramar Incident" is a Riveting Blend of Fiction and Spiritual Exploration
“The Miramar Incident” from Christian Faith Publishing author Michael James is a gripping novel that combines high-stakes aerial combat with profound spiritual insights. The story follows William O’Hara, an F-14 Tomcat Navy pilot, as he navigates both the dangers of military aviation and a series of miraculous events that challenge his understanding of reality and faith.
New York, NY, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “The Miramar Incident,” a compelling tale of military adventure intertwined with spiritual discovery, is the creation of published author, Michael James.
Michael James shares, “This book is about a F-14 Tomcat Navy combat pilot named William O’Hara. It is a book of fiction based partly on true life events. People sometimes see things in their journey through life. What they are or how to explain them is up to us.
“William O’Hara will face the Maker of this universe, the Alpha and Omega. Bill comes to know him in a series of miracles contained in this book. This book is a roller-coaster ride through the air in an F-14 Tomcat, and a journey into one pilot’s encounters with his creator.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Michael James’s new book explores themes of faith, resilience, and the extraordinary within the ordinary, all set against the backdrop of thrilling aviation maneuvers and spiritual encounters.
Consumers can purchase “The Miramar Incident” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Miramar Incident,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
