Louis Palmisano’s Newly Released "There Is More to Milk and Honey" is a Moving Examination of a Deeply Personal Spiritual Awakening
“There Is More To Milk and Honey” from Christian Faith Publishing author Louis Palmisano is an inspiring exploration of faith, personal growth, and divine encounters, capturing the author's transformative experiences and poetic reflections.
Mandeville, LA, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “There Is More To Milk and Honey,” an inspiring spiritual journey that delves into the author's profound encounters with faith and the divine, is the creation of published author, Louis Palmisano.
Palmisano shares, “The author of this book has had several life-changing experiences. An example came about one day at work, as one of his coworkers was leaving town to take another job. When asked where he was going, he said, 'To the land of milk and honey.' He was asked where that was. The coworker said that it was California. For years, the author thought that the land of milk and honey was really California.
“One day, while he was in church with his mother, the minister said, 'The land of milk and honey is the promised land that is in the Bible.' When the minister finished that statement, he held the Bible high over his head and said, 'And this is the word of GOD.' The author thought, Here, this man has the word of God, and I don’t! He bought a Bible and has been on fire ever since! But wait, his story doesn’t stop here!
“In 2019, he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. It had spread to his lungs, vena cava, and arm. He was told that he had less than a year to live. It was in the hospital that he had an encounter with an angelic being (Hebrew 1:14, Psalm 91:11). They were bronze in color (Ezekiel 1:7, Revelation 1:15). The author thought to himself that he now knows how an innocent man who has been put in jail feels. When he told his story about seeing angels, no one believed him. He also had numerous dreams that all came true. Oh, and by the way, there is no active cancer in his body. It is in remission.
“The poems that you will read are thought-provoking, and here is a final thought: Are you spending more time planning a vacation than planning for your eternal salvation?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Louis Palmisano’s new book offers a heartfelt collection of experiences and reflections aimed at inspiring readers to seek and cherish their spiritual journeys.
Consumers can purchase “There Is More To Milk and Honey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There Is More To Milk and Honey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Palmisano shares, “The author of this book has had several life-changing experiences. An example came about one day at work, as one of his coworkers was leaving town to take another job. When asked where he was going, he said, 'To the land of milk and honey.' He was asked where that was. The coworker said that it was California. For years, the author thought that the land of milk and honey was really California.
“One day, while he was in church with his mother, the minister said, 'The land of milk and honey is the promised land that is in the Bible.' When the minister finished that statement, he held the Bible high over his head and said, 'And this is the word of GOD.' The author thought, Here, this man has the word of God, and I don’t! He bought a Bible and has been on fire ever since! But wait, his story doesn’t stop here!
“In 2019, he was diagnosed with stage 4 kidney cancer. It had spread to his lungs, vena cava, and arm. He was told that he had less than a year to live. It was in the hospital that he had an encounter with an angelic being (Hebrew 1:14, Psalm 91:11). They were bronze in color (Ezekiel 1:7, Revelation 1:15). The author thought to himself that he now knows how an innocent man who has been put in jail feels. When he told his story about seeing angels, no one believed him. He also had numerous dreams that all came true. Oh, and by the way, there is no active cancer in his body. It is in remission.
“The poems that you will read are thought-provoking, and here is a final thought: Are you spending more time planning a vacation than planning for your eternal salvation?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Louis Palmisano’s new book offers a heartfelt collection of experiences and reflections aimed at inspiring readers to seek and cherish their spiritual journeys.
Consumers can purchase “There Is More To Milk and Honey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “There Is More To Milk and Honey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories