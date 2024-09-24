Randell Robinson’s Newly Released “Shannon McShark” is a Riveting Tale of Unexpected Adventure During a Fateful Flight
“Shannon McShark” from Christian Faith Publishing author Randell Robinson is a captivating adult fiction novel that delves into themes of suspense, adventure, and survival, as a group of plane crash survivors face the perils of an uncharted island.
Winfield, KS, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Shannon McShark,” a compelling tale of near-death experiences, is the creation of published author, Randell Robinson.
Robinson shares, “Shannon McShark boards an airplane that flies into a storm and inevitably ends up swimming in the ocean. How do the passengers and flight crew survive the days floating in ocean water until they see an island and find they’re all alone? What will they do to make it bearable until they find a way off the island?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randell Robinson’s new book immerses readers in a suspenseful narrative where survival instincts are tested, secrets are revealed, and every decision can mean the difference between life and death. As the survivors navigate the treacherous island, they uncover unexpected dangers and forge alliances that will determine their fate.
Consumers can purchase “Shannon McShark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shannon McShark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Robinson shares, “Shannon McShark boards an airplane that flies into a storm and inevitably ends up swimming in the ocean. How do the passengers and flight crew survive the days floating in ocean water until they see an island and find they’re all alone? What will they do to make it bearable until they find a way off the island?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Randell Robinson’s new book immerses readers in a suspenseful narrative where survival instincts are tested, secrets are revealed, and every decision can mean the difference between life and death. As the survivors navigate the treacherous island, they uncover unexpected dangers and forge alliances that will determine their fate.
Consumers can purchase “Shannon McShark” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shannon McShark,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories