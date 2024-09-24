W.S. Mounts’s New Book, "The Dead Speak," is a Chilling Detective Novel Where the Past and Present Converge in a High-Stakes Hunt for a Notorious Killer
Saint Louis, MO, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author W.S. Mounts, a native of St. Louis, Missouri, who enjoys spending time with his five grandchildren, traveling and doing mission work in Haiti, and staying active in his church, has completed his most recent book, “The Dead Speak”: a spine-tingling mystery that follows two detectives on a thrilling investigation to find an elusive killer before more lives are lost.
“A waitress’s body has been discovered in a back-alley dumpster by the night janitor at Von Sleigo Tool and Die Co,” writes Mounts. “Her body has been dismembered and displayed in the usual shocking macabre scene. Detective Anthony James and his partner Detective Patrick White are at the scene. Detective James knows immediately who is responsible for this gruesome death. The 'Butcher' is at again.
“The murders started ten years ago. It was a hot and humid August day in St. Louis when a lonely gas inspector discovered the 'Butcher's’ handiwork. Three bodies were found dismembered in the basement of an abandoned home. A rookie detective at the time, Anthony James had no idea how this gruesome scene would affect the rest of his life and curse him with the ability to hear the dead speak. Detective James's uncanny ability led him through years to solve cases and bring killers to justice that many would never have suspected.
“The identity and capture of the 'Butcher' have eluded Detective James, that is until now. Has the ‘Butcher’ finally made a mistake with his latest victim? Or is the 'Butcher' playing a clever game of cat and mouse that will send Detective Anthony James and his partner Detective Patrick White down a different path? A path that will expose deceit, infidelity, and betrayal. Corruption at the highest level. Has the ‘Butcher’ miscalculated his evilness? Will Detective James’ ability to hear the dead speak be enough to bring the ‘Butcher’ to justice? To finally reveal who the ‘Butcher’ has been all this time. A person who in their right mind would never suspect.”
Published by Fulton Books, W.S. Mounts’s book presents a compelling mystery that will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page as Mounts masterfully navigates each shocking twist and reveal. As Detective James and Detective White navigate a treacherous path fraught with danger and deception, they must confront not only the evil lurking in their midst but also the dark corners of their own pasts.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “The Dead Speak” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
