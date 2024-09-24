Author Priscilla Dee Valenzuela’s New Book, "Hidden Away," Follows a Young Girl Who Must Work to Uncover Her Neighbor’s Insidious Secret and Rescue Her Friend

Recent release “Hidden Away” from Newman Springs Publishing author Priscilla Dee Valenzuela is a captivating novel that centers around Madilynn Frye, who begins investigating her next-door neighbor after wild accusations are made about her. Upon searching the property, Madilynn discovers a young boy held captive, and does everything in her power to save him.