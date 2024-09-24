Author Priscilla Dee Valenzuela’s New Book, "Hidden Away," Follows a Young Girl Who Must Work to Uncover Her Neighbor’s Insidious Secret and Rescue Her Friend
Recent release “Hidden Away” from Newman Springs Publishing author Priscilla Dee Valenzuela is a captivating novel that centers around Madilynn Frye, who begins investigating her next-door neighbor after wild accusations are made about her. Upon searching the property, Madilynn discovers a young boy held captive, and does everything in her power to save him.
Caruthers, CA, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Priscilla Dee Valenzuela has completed her new book, “Hidden Away”: a gripping story of a young girl who, after discovering a horrific secret about her neighbor, works with local detectives to save her friend before it’s too late.
Growing up with her mother and younger brother in Selma, California, author Priscilla Dee Valenzuela discovered that one of her favorite things in life was reading books, which acted as an escape from real-life worries and a chance to dream big. With an appreciation for magic, fairy tales, ghosts, and monsters, the author often told scary stories to the neighborhood kids in her backyard. Since then, she has undertaken many creative writing projects and has taken advice over the years to continue her passion to share stories with others.
“It’s been a quiet few months except on Pine Street, where Helen Baxter, the town scrooge, has been raking in constant noise complaints. What no one knows is she has a dark secret she’s been keeping for ten long years,” writes Valenzuela.
“‘Hidden Away’ takes place in the small, tight-knit community of Havensworth, where Nurse Helen works and lives. Her world begins to spin out of control as the accusations against her become more heinous. She slowly unravels and holds close to her the flickering light in her basement.
“Her neighbor, little Madilynn Frye, begins to snoop around her property for answers. She soon discovers a boy is being held captive. As his situation becomes more desperate, and with the help of detectives Clark Day and Richard Rodriguez, Maddy does what she can to save her friend.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Priscilla Dee Valenzuela’s enthralling tale will take readers on a compelling thrill ride as they follow Madilynn’s quest to free her friend and unearth the dark secrets surrounding Helen Baxter. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Valenzuela weaves a mesmerizing page turner that is sure to keep readers spellbound and leave them eager for more long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Hidden Away” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Growing up with her mother and younger brother in Selma, California, author Priscilla Dee Valenzuela discovered that one of her favorite things in life was reading books, which acted as an escape from real-life worries and a chance to dream big. With an appreciation for magic, fairy tales, ghosts, and monsters, the author often told scary stories to the neighborhood kids in her backyard. Since then, she has undertaken many creative writing projects and has taken advice over the years to continue her passion to share stories with others.
“It’s been a quiet few months except on Pine Street, where Helen Baxter, the town scrooge, has been raking in constant noise complaints. What no one knows is she has a dark secret she’s been keeping for ten long years,” writes Valenzuela.
“‘Hidden Away’ takes place in the small, tight-knit community of Havensworth, where Nurse Helen works and lives. Her world begins to spin out of control as the accusations against her become more heinous. She slowly unravels and holds close to her the flickering light in her basement.
“Her neighbor, little Madilynn Frye, begins to snoop around her property for answers. She soon discovers a boy is being held captive. As his situation becomes more desperate, and with the help of detectives Clark Day and Richard Rodriguez, Maddy does what she can to save her friend.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Priscilla Dee Valenzuela’s enthralling tale will take readers on a compelling thrill ride as they follow Madilynn’s quest to free her friend and unearth the dark secrets surrounding Helen Baxter. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Valenzuela weaves a mesmerizing page turner that is sure to keep readers spellbound and leave them eager for more long after its shocking conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this chilling work can purchase “Hidden Away” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories