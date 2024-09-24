Author Brantley Oie’s New Book, "Panda Loves America," is a Charming Tale That Takes Young Readers on a Joyful, Cross-Country Adventure with a Fun-Loving Corgi
Recent release “Panda Loves America” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brantley Oie invites readers to join Panda the delightful corgi on an exciting journey across the United States. Alongside his friends Cosmo and Fry, and with Papa and Grandma in tow, Panda explores iconic American landmarks, enjoys tasty treats, and discovers the wonders of the country.
Chino Hills, CA, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Brantley Oie has completed his new book, “Panda Loves America”: an adorable story that takes young readers on a heartwarming adventure with Panda, a cheerful corgi, as he explores the vast and diverse landscapes of the United States to witness all that the country has to offer.
“Our favorite fun-loving corgi named Panda is on a new adventure showing us all the places he loves in America,” writes Oie. “Let’s follow Panda as he travels across the United States with his pals Cosmo and Fry. Papa and grandma are coming too! Along the way Panda will have a rip-roaring time dancing, eating yummy foods and trying new activities. Panda discovers what a big, beautiful land that America is and wants to share all he loves!”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Brantley Oie’s engaging tale is a celebration of America’s diversity and charm and is aimed at inspiring readers of all ages to gain a newfound appreciation for the United States. With colorful and vibrant artwork to help bring Oie’s story to life, “Panda Love America” is designed to inspire curiosity and a sense of wonder in young readers, encouraging them to explore their own surroundings and learn about the world beyond their own front door.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Panda Loves America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
