Author Brantley Oie’s New Book, "Panda Loves America," is a Charming Tale That Takes Young Readers on a Joyful, Cross-Country Adventure with a Fun-Loving Corgi

Recent release “Panda Loves America” from Newman Springs Publishing author Brantley Oie invites readers to join Panda the delightful corgi on an exciting journey across the United States. Alongside his friends Cosmo and Fry, and with Papa and Grandma in tow, Panda explores iconic American landmarks, enjoys tasty treats, and discovers the wonders of the country.