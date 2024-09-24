Author Byron J. Coltman’s New Book, "The Monégasque," is a Compelling and Spellbinding Novel That Offers a Coastal Mystery Packed with Intrigue and Adventure

Recent release “The Monégasque” from Newman Springs Publishing author Byron J. Coltman is a gripping tale of suspense set against the backdrop of San Diego’s coast. As the protagonist battles personal demons and unravels a series of bizarre events, Coltman delivers an exhilarating narrative filled with mystery, danger, and unexpected twists.