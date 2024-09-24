Author Byron J. Coltman’s New Book, "The Monégasque," is a Compelling and Spellbinding Novel That Offers a Coastal Mystery Packed with Intrigue and Adventure
Recent release “The Monégasque” from Newman Springs Publishing author Byron J. Coltman is a gripping tale of suspense set against the backdrop of San Diego’s coast. As the protagonist battles personal demons and unravels a series of bizarre events, Coltman delivers an exhilarating narrative filled with mystery, danger, and unexpected twists.
New York, NY, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Byron J. Coltman has completed his new book, “The Monégasque”: a riveting tale that plunges readers into a whirlwind of suspense and intrigue as the protagonist grapples with haunting echoes from his past and a series of mysterious occurrences along the San Diego coast.
“This Part Two of the Trilogy finds me living a quiet, retired life in San Diego, recovering from my past and hoping it never catches up with me; no such luck,” writes Coltman. “As I spend my days sailing up and down the coast, drowning myself in bourbon to ease the anguish and pain of my history things slowly start to go bad. First the old town drunk that I sometimes drank with drowns on the beach, when I know for a fact he hated water–swimming, showering or otherwise.
“Then I go to the Marina to take my yacht out and find her half under water, oil quietly lapping at her once pristine white stern. Of course, no one knows what happened.
“As things continue to fall apart it all starts to get surreal fast, going from an old German star chart, to a giant airliner falling from the sky, to a mysterious old submarine with more gold in it than anyone could ever imagine, guarded by people from long ago and far away…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Byron J. Coltman’s enthralling tale is the second installment in the author’s thrilling trilogy, and masterfully combines elements of mystery, historical intrigue, and high-stakes adventure to deliver a non-stop thrill ride full of shocking twists and turns. With its richly detailed settings and a gripping plot that keeps readers on the edge of their seats, “The Monégasque” promises to captivate readers right up until the unforgettable conclusion, leaving them eager for the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Monégasque” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
