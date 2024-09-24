Author Z. R. Barnes’s New Book, "Lehem and ‘the Rock,’" is a Captivating, Faith-Based Tale That Explores the Life of One of Jesus’s Disciples, Simon Peter
Recent release “Lehem and ‘the Rock’” from Covenant Books author Z. R. Barnes follows an angel named Lehem who follows the life and adventures of Simon Peter, one of Jesus Christ’s most pivotal disciples. Through a captivating narrative, Lehem reveals the unique personality and profound contributions of Simon Peter, demonstrating how God uses ordinary people to achieve extraordinary things.
Collierville, TN, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Z. R. Barnes has completed his new book, “Lehem and ‘the Rock’”: an inspiring tale that takes readers on a journey through the life and trials of Simon Peter, offering a fresh perspective on the disciple who played a crucial role in the early Christian church.
“Lehem follows the adventures and trials of the disciple, Simon Peter,” writes Barnes. “Each disciple of Jesus Christ had individual personalities. Are you able to relate and connect with a specific disciple? See how Simon Peter helped pave the way for future followers of Christ. God uses ordinary people to do the extraordinary.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Z. R. Barnes’s new book invites readers to relate to and connect with Simon Peter’s experiences, serving as both a historical exploration and a source of inspiration to encourage readers to see their own potential for making a meaningful impact through their faith.
With its rich portrayal of Simon Peter’s life and its inspirational message, “Lehem and ‘the Rock’” offers valuable lessons for contemporary readers seeking to understand their own faith journey.
Readers can purchase “Lehem and ‘the Rock’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Lehem follows the adventures and trials of the disciple, Simon Peter,” writes Barnes. “Each disciple of Jesus Christ had individual personalities. Are you able to relate and connect with a specific disciple? See how Simon Peter helped pave the way for future followers of Christ. God uses ordinary people to do the extraordinary.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Z. R. Barnes’s new book invites readers to relate to and connect with Simon Peter’s experiences, serving as both a historical exploration and a source of inspiration to encourage readers to see their own potential for making a meaningful impact through their faith.
With its rich portrayal of Simon Peter’s life and its inspirational message, “Lehem and ‘the Rock’” offers valuable lessons for contemporary readers seeking to understand their own faith journey.
Readers can purchase “Lehem and ‘the Rock’” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories