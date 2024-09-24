Author Jessica Estrada-Palma’s New Book, "The Pop Bead Story," is a Charming Tale That Reveals Profound Spiritual Lessons About Turning Over One’s Life to God

Recent release “The Pop Bead Story” from Covenant Books author Jessica Estrada-Palma explores deep spiritual truths through a poignant family experience. When a young girl is asked by her father to give away her cherished pop-bead necklace, she discovers a valuable lesson about learning to trust in God’s greater plans.