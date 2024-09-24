Author Jessica Estrada-Palma’s New Book, "The Pop Bead Story," is a Charming Tale That Reveals Profound Spiritual Lessons About Turning Over One’s Life to God
Recent release “The Pop Bead Story” from Covenant Books author Jessica Estrada-Palma explores deep spiritual truths through a poignant family experience. When a young girl is asked by her father to give away her cherished pop-bead necklace, she discovers a valuable lesson about learning to trust in God’s greater plans.
Lakewood Ranch, FL, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jessica Estrada-Palma, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother, has completed her new book, “The Pop Bead Story”: a delightful tale that follows a young girl who must learn an important spiritual lesson about having faith in God’s divine plan, and learning to live her life for the Lord.
Born in Arlington, Virginia, author Jessica Estrada-Palma worked as a flight attendant and went on to become a traffic pilot and flight instructor in the Washington, DC area. After twenty-six years with the Department of the Navy and CIA, Jessica retired and currently lives with her husband, Patrick, in Florida, where she attends Grace Community Church, volunteers at All Faiths Food Bank, and enjoys playing golf.
“Tears began to form in her eyes as she handed the pop-bead necklace to her father,” writes Jessica. “No one could have imagined what he was going to do next. He took the necklace and then shockingly, threw it into the fireplace. Tears were now streaming down her cheeks as they sat and watched her lovely pile of plastic melt from the heat of the fire. The lives we build apart from God are nothing more than the equivalence of a simple pop-bead necklace. We are proud of our achievements and what we think is the best that we can do for ourselves. If we are willing to have faith and love God enough to trust him with the things that we cannot see, he will replace our plastic lives with so much more than we can ever imagine or obtain under our own power.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jessica Estrada-Palma’s new book offers readers a poignant reminder of the importance of faith and reliance on divine guidance. With a heartfelt message and colorful illustrations to bring Jessica’s tale to life, “The Pop Bead Story” will help to challenge readers of all ages, encouraging them to reassess their values and seek a deeper connection with God.
Readers can purchase “The Pop Bead Story” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
