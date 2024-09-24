Author Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s New Book, "Grandma Doesn’t Remember," is a Touching Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Come to Terms with Her Grandma’s Dementia

Recent release “Grandma Doesn’t Remember” from Covenant Books author Sue Barnard Ruthruff is a compelling children’s tale that delves into the experience of a child who must learn to cope after her grandmother is diagnosed with dementia. Through a tender narrative, Ruthruff illuminates the emotional journey of accepting a changed relationship and making each moment with a loved one count.