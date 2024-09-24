Author Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s New Book, "Grandma Doesn’t Remember," is a Touching Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Must Come to Terms with Her Grandma’s Dementia
Recent release “Grandma Doesn’t Remember” from Covenant Books author Sue Barnard Ruthruff is a compelling children’s tale that delves into the experience of a child who must learn to cope after her grandmother is diagnosed with dementia. Through a tender narrative, Ruthruff illuminates the emotional journey of accepting a changed relationship and making each moment with a loved one count.
Greenville, MI, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sue Barnard Ruthruff, a retired schoolteacher who lives in Michigan with her husband, Tim, has completed her new book, “Grandma Doesn’t Remember”: a heartfelt story that addresses the profound impact of dementia on family relationships, offering readers a sensitive portrayal of a child’s emotional journey as she grapples with her grandmother’s fading memories.
“A child struggles to come to terms with her grandmother’s dementia as she realizes her grandma doesn’t remember all of the special times they have shared,” writes Ruthruff. “Her mother’s words offer her a new perspective as she accepts the new relationship dynamic and begins to make each moment count.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Sue Barnard Ruthruff’s new book is inspired by the author’s own firsthand experience in how difficult it can be when a loved one has dementia after the passing of her mother from vascular dementia in 2022. Through this touching story, Ruthruff emphasizes the importance of adapting to change with grace and finding joy in the present, making “Grandma Doesn’t Remember” a valuable resource for families navigating the complexities of dementia while offering comfort and understanding for both children and adults alike.
Readers can purchase “Grandma Doesn’t Remember” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
