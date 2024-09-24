Author Jeff Hagerman’s New Book, "Cannibals," is a Compelling Thriller Set in a Small Town That Quickly Becomes Terrorized by a Horde of Dangerous Primitive Species

Recent release “Cannibals” from Covenant Books author Jeff Hagerman is a spine-tingling novel that tells the story of a scientist’s ambitious discovery of a primitive species that leads to a dangerous and dramatic sequence of events. When a transport crash in rural Tennessee unleashes these creatures, the lives of the local inhabitants are changed forever.