Author Jeff Hagerman’s New Book, "Cannibals," is a Compelling Thriller Set in a Small Town That Quickly Becomes Terrorized by a Horde of Dangerous Primitive Species
Recent release “Cannibals” from Covenant Books author Jeff Hagerman is a spine-tingling novel that tells the story of a scientist’s ambitious discovery of a primitive species that leads to a dangerous and dramatic sequence of events. When a transport crash in rural Tennessee unleashes these creatures, the lives of the local inhabitants are changed forever.
Rockford, IL, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Jeff Hagerman, a father of three and grandfather of five who lives in the Midwest with his wife of forty-five years, has completed his new book, “Cannibals”: a chilling tale of danger that takes readers on an exhilarating journey from a remote island in New Guinea to the unsuspecting hills of Tennessee, where a scientific discovery leads to a series of dangerous and transformative events with life-altering consequences.
“It all started with a scientist’s discovery and subsequent capture of the most primitive species of man found on an uncharted island off the coast of New Guinea,” writes Hagerman. “His ambition and drive to study and learn all he can will put people’s lives in danger. In moving his find to a research center, the transport vehicle crashes outside a small town in the hills of Tennessee, leading to an unforgettable series of events that will change the lives of the inhabitants forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jeff Hagerman’s new book combines suspense and drama with thought-provoking elements, creating a riveting read that examines human nature and the consequences of scientific ambition. Expertly paced and enthralling, “Cannibals” is a terrifying reading experience that will keep the pages turning, leaving readers spellbound right up until the climactic end.
Readers can purchase “Cannibals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
