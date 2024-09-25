Author John Taylor’s New Book, “Israel's Restoration Is Near: The Beginning of the End-Times,” Analyzes Prophetic Events and Their Impact on Modern History

Recent release “Israel's Restoration Is Near: The Beginning of the End-Times” from Covenant Books author John Taylor explores prophetic events from John the Baptist to the present day, highlighting America’s role in ushering in the ultimate salvation of Israel, linking historical events to Scripture, and offering a unique perspective on the end-times.