Author John Taylor’s New Book, “Israel's Restoration Is Near: The Beginning of the End-Times,” Analyzes Prophetic Events and Their Impact on Modern History
Recent release “Israel's Restoration Is Near: The Beginning of the End-Times” from Covenant Books author John Taylor explores prophetic events from John the Baptist to the present day, highlighting America’s role in ushering in the ultimate salvation of Israel, linking historical events to Scripture, and offering a unique perspective on the end-times.
Brooklyn, NY, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Taylor, a finance and social work professional with a passion for end-time prophecies, has completed his new book, “Israel's Restoration Is Near: The Beginning of the End-Times”: a groundbreaking work that offers an in-depth examination of prophetic events, tracing their origins from the time of John the Baptist to contemporary America and exploring their implications for the future of Israel and the world.
In “Israel’s Restoration Is Near,” Taylor presents a detailed breakdown of the prophetic calendar, a 490-year cycle that has been instrumental in shaping historical and spiritual events. Through the author’s comprehensive analysis, readers will discover how this prophetic timeline, beginning with the Reformation of 1517, has influenced the rebirth of Israel and the rise of the United States as a pivotal nation in end-times prophecy.
“This book describes how the ancient prophets predicted the fall of Jerusalem and explains how during this fall, salvation came to the world to provoke Israel to jealousy and fulfill Scripture,” writes Taylor. “‘Israel’s Restoration Is Near’ shows how the Holy Roman Empire was used to temporarily replace the ancient Israel and rid the world from idol worship.
“It shows how this empire helped the world to transition from an ancient world to the modern world. Once modern nations emerged, God’s prophetic clock and 490 years again began its countdown, resulting in a series of events that led to the rebirth of the nation of Israel, and the rise of the greatest nation in history America. ‘Israel’s Restoration Is Near’ shows that at the end of the 490-year period, which began in the Reformation of 1517, the time line for America’s demise also began (in 2007) and the birth of Islamic movement began, which would ultimately lead to the Gog and Magog war and not the rapture. The book shows, according to Scripture, that period of Antichrist and tribulation occurs one thousand years before Gog and Magog. During this prophetic countdown, unlike the typical prophetic interpretations, the world is being prepared for as Scripture predicts, the deliverer, salvation of Israel, and a temporary period of peace that would lead to the Gog and Magog war.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, John Taylor’s new book is a compelling read for those interested in prophecy, biblical history, and the intricate connections between ancient predictions and modern events. Drawing upon years of the author’s meticulous research and thought-provoking analysis, “Israel’s Restoration Is Near” is an essential addition to the study of eschatology, offering readers a unique and insightful perspective on the end-times.
Readers can purchase “Israel's Restoration Is Near: The Beginning of the End-Times” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
