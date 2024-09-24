Author Pamela Murphy’s New Book, "Hello, My Name Is Harper," is a Meaningful Children’s Story That Follows a Young Bunny Who is Nervous About Starting at a New School
Recent release “Hello, My Name Is Harper” from Page Publishing author Pamela Murphy is a gorgeously illustrated tale that introduces readers of all ages to Harper, a young bunny who feels very nervous leading up to the first day at a new school.
Bethel, CT, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pamela Murphy has completed her new book, “Hello, My Name Is Harper”: an empowering children’s story with a message about the importance of facing fears.
Harper the bunny is worried not knowing what to expect on the first day at a new school, but soon learns kindness and understanding can be found when meeting new friends.
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Murphy’s heartwarming tale features beautiful illustrations by artist Leanne Falcinelli.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hello, My Name Is Harper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Harper the bunny is worried not knowing what to expect on the first day at a new school, but soon learns kindness and understanding can be found when meeting new friends.
Published by Page Publishing, Pamela Murphy’s heartwarming tale features beautiful illustrations by artist Leanne Falcinelli.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Hello, My Name Is Harper” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories