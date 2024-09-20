Author Ed San Luis’s New Book, “GO-Mez,” Follows an Eighty-Eight-Year-old Widower with Telekinetic Powers Seeking a Purpose to Living
Recent release “GO-Mez” from Page Publishing author Ed San Luis introduces George Oscar Mez, an eighty-eight-year-old widower who wants to discover purpose in his life. Possessing telekinetic powers, he chooses to become an American president.
Brooklyn, NY, September 20, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ed San Luis, who lives with his wife and dog in Brooklyn, New York, has released his first work of fiction, “GO-Mez”: a fascinating novel that follows George Oscar Mez as he uses his telekinetic powers to become an American president. Then, meeting a space alien, he wins an interstellar war, becoming the first president of the federation of planets. He also rejuvenates himself to look fifty and meets his dead wife’s look-alike in a parallel world. The novel presents a fresh, allegorical take on the state of the planet and speaks to themes in the upcoming American Presidential Election.
A native New Yorker, Author Ed San Luis attended Brooklyn Technical High School and the City College of New York. A long time advertising executive, he wrote the international bestseller “Office and Office Building Security in 1973” Ed eventually left his job at a blue chip advertising agency to build his own printing business representing some of New York’s top Fortune 500 brands.
Author Ed San Luis begins, “Good things seldom happen late at night! Who has not lain awake in bed, far past midnight, watching the hours tick away? Or sat alone in a silent darkened room plagued by emotional or physical pain? It’s a bad place to be. Thus, in the final hours of night, the lighted window you see in the distance is often a place where trouble lives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ed San Luis’s unique tale is packed with intrigue, politics, wars, world solutions, and surprises. Timely ahead of the upcoming U.S. Presidential Election, “GO-Mez” is anything but ordinary.
Readers who wish to experience this one-of-a-kind work can purchase “GO-Mez” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble. http://www.pagepublishing.com/books/?book=gomez
