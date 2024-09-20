Author Ed San Luis’s New Book, “GO-Mez,” Follows an Eighty-Eight-Year-old Widower with Telekinetic Powers Seeking a Purpose to Living

Recent release “GO-Mez” from Page Publishing author Ed San Luis introduces George Oscar Mez, an eighty-eight-year-old widower who wants to discover purpose in his life. Possessing telekinetic powers, he chooses to become an American president.