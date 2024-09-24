Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts," Follows a Band of Heroes as They Set Out to Stop a Dangerous Army’s Plot for Revenge

Recent release “Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander is an epic fantasy adventure that transports readers into a realm of ancient alliances and dark prophecies. As Lord Raka, leader of freed ancient beings, seeks vengeance, Scar and his companions face a perilous quest to thwart an impending doom that threatens to consume their world and souls.