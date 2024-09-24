Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts," Follows a Band of Heroes as They Set Out to Stop a Dangerous Army’s Plot for Revenge
Recent release “Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander is an epic fantasy adventure that transports readers into a realm of ancient alliances and dark prophecies. As Lord Raka, leader of freed ancient beings, seeks vengeance, Scar and his companions face a perilous quest to thwart an impending doom that threatens to consume their world and souls.
Williamsburg, VA, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Alexander has completed his new book, “Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts”: a thrilling novel combining elements of ancient lore and mythical beings that follows the hero Scar and his team as they rise up to fight an unholy horde of dangerous beasts that have vowed to seek payment for their revenge in bloodshed.
“Kings requested aid from ancient beings that helped them win their wars for centuries,” writes Alexander. “Growing tired of the cost it paid, the kings had to give them their youngest son to become one of them. They banded together and sent their sorcerers, who imprisoned them in the depths of Vospheron. But now they have been finally set free. Lord Raka, the leader of these abominations, will repay the offspring of these traitors with blood. Will Scar and his friends prevail, or will Lord Raka claim his prize and take our heroes’ soul for his own?”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Alexander’s enthralling tale is the author’s fifth novel to center around the exploits of the hero Scar and will captivate audiences as he is once again tasked with the impossible quest of saving his world from ultimate destruction. Expertly paced and full of incredible world-building and suspense, “Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts” will keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, drawing them into a world where the fate of kingdoms hangs in the balance and the line between heroism and darkness blurs.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "Vengeance of the Bodeka Ghosts" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
