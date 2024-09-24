Author David L.R. Stein’s New Book, “The Demise of a Once-Great Generation: A Colossal Failure of Leadership,” Emphasizes the Urgent Need to Update the Constitution
Recent release “The Demise of a Once-Great Generation: A Colossal Failure of Leadership” from Page Publishing author David L.R. Stein is an eye-opening work that explores the sociopolitical changes that have occurred in the United States since the Vietnam War.
Austin, TX, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- David L.R. Stein, who lives in Austin, Texas, has completed his new book, “The Demise of a Once-Great Generation: A Colossal Failure of Leadership”: an intriguing work that raises alarm regarding the changes the United States has undergone and how those changes have a lasting negative impact on the nation and its people.
David L.R. Stein is a computer industry and start-up veteran. Over a career of more than fifty-five years, Stein was a director of ten high-technology start-up companies, including four with combined revenues of more than five billion US dollars that he cofounded. His track record includes twenty years in the computer industry in a variety of engineering, sales, marketing, and general management positions at Control Data, IBM, Scientific Data Systems, Univac, Systems Engineering Laboratories, and Harris Corporation. In 1979, he cofounded Gartner Inc., where he managed all operations from day one, grew recurring revenues to forty million (one hundred twenty million in current dollars) in six years, and established Gartner’s franchise as the global leader in strategic IT consulting services. In 1985, he cofounded a two-hundred-and-fifty-million-dollar venture capital partnership in Southern California. From 1992 to 2004, he was a management consultant in San Jose. In 2004, he cofounded XSPRADA Corporation, where he was instrumental in the development of a new data algebra that put computer data management on a firm mathematical footing for the first time. He received a BS degree with distinction in Mathematics and Physics and did graduate work in Mathematics at the University of Minnesota Institute of Technology.
Author David L.R. Stein discusses the inspiration behind his work, sharing, “This book was prompted by the realization that the courageous and unfinished experiment in enlightened self-government enshrined in the US Constitution well may be brought to an ignominious end by the same human weaknesses highlighted in Greek tragedy. As astute observers of the human condition, the ancient Greeks recognized that human wealth frequently leads to a natural progression of behavioral changes in which five stages of increasing moral decay were identified—viz., wealth and misapplied prosperity (olbos); followed by overabundance (koros); followed by arrogance, insolence, and wanton disregard for others (hubris); followed by recklessness and madness (atë); followed by divine retribution (nemesis).”
Published by Page Publishing, David L.R. Stein’s compelling work draws attention to the liberties at stake in the current sociopolitical climate.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “The Demise of a Once-Great Generation: A Colossal Failure of Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
