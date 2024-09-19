Undead Valley: What is It? A Musical. Is That It? Its Creator Calls It the Final Curtain Reveal for Humanity.
Boston, MA, September 19, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Undead Valley is not announcing its first performance yet. However, the producers want fans to know it'll be in 2026 sometime. They envision Undead Valley as the first "musical" to premiere in a stadium-style arena versus a small Broadway or Off-Broadway theater.
Undead Valley creator Justin Nicola says, “What I'm about to say may sound crazy. It may sound to some like a cult, not a show, but what if there was a show so powerful in its message, tuned to a new frequency we have never listened to music at, played and sung by the greatest artists alive, that would not only entertain but heal and awaken (red pill) the audience creating a new society. What if the Age of Aquarius had an alarm clock? A horn (Gabriel's horn). And what if that show tuned to 528hz was Undead Valley?”
Nicola further says he would like Undead Valley to have a long lease at the Las Vegas Sphere and to plan tours to Madison Square Garden and other arenas with 15,000 to 25,000 seats. Just for reference, Broadway theaters generally seat between 700 and 1,500 with the Gershwin Theater holding approximately 2,000 at full capacity and the and Lyric Theater trailing not too far behind that. Nicola says, “That model won't work as many thousands of people will want to keep watching and rewatching the show. As writer of the music, the lyrics and the book, I can say with confidence that this will become a cult classic like the Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the cult is mankind, humanity.”
The Undead Valley creator currently keeps it a bit cryptic as to what the show is about. The show advertises on its Instagram page that it's a love story between a soldier and an infected military nurse during the zombie apocalypse. But Nicola states, “It's not about that at all. It's about the awakening of the feminine on earth for the age of Aquarius. It's about pushing the limits of awareness, finding out for once who we really are. Are we God? Are we the created, the creator or both? We’re amazing at recording music and performing but horrible at social media. And we’d love your support. It will help humanity ascend.”
Undead Valley can be followed on Instagram at www.Instagram/UndeadValleyMusical.
Undead Valley creator Justin Nicola says, “What I'm about to say may sound crazy. It may sound to some like a cult, not a show, but what if there was a show so powerful in its message, tuned to a new frequency we have never listened to music at, played and sung by the greatest artists alive, that would not only entertain but heal and awaken (red pill) the audience creating a new society. What if the Age of Aquarius had an alarm clock? A horn (Gabriel's horn). And what if that show tuned to 528hz was Undead Valley?”
Nicola further says he would like Undead Valley to have a long lease at the Las Vegas Sphere and to plan tours to Madison Square Garden and other arenas with 15,000 to 25,000 seats. Just for reference, Broadway theaters generally seat between 700 and 1,500 with the Gershwin Theater holding approximately 2,000 at full capacity and the and Lyric Theater trailing not too far behind that. Nicola says, “That model won't work as many thousands of people will want to keep watching and rewatching the show. As writer of the music, the lyrics and the book, I can say with confidence that this will become a cult classic like the Rocky Horror Picture Show, and the cult is mankind, humanity.”
The Undead Valley creator currently keeps it a bit cryptic as to what the show is about. The show advertises on its Instagram page that it's a love story between a soldier and an infected military nurse during the zombie apocalypse. But Nicola states, “It's not about that at all. It's about the awakening of the feminine on earth for the age of Aquarius. It's about pushing the limits of awareness, finding out for once who we really are. Are we God? Are we the created, the creator or both? We’re amazing at recording music and performing but horrible at social media. And we’d love your support. It will help humanity ascend.”
Undead Valley can be followed on Instagram at www.Instagram/UndeadValleyMusical.
Contact
Undead Valley IncContact
Justin Nicola
617-459-6909
instagram.com/undeadvalleymusical
Justin Nicola
617-459-6909
instagram.com/undeadvalleymusical
Categories