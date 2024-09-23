Alise Miles’s Newly Released "Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God" is a Delightful and Heartwarming Tale
“Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Alise Miles is a charming and inspiring story that teaches children about the importance of love, kindness, and living according to God's Word through the adventures of Andy and his friends.
Empire, AL, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God”: a captivating and uplifting story that highlights the essence of God’s love and how to share it with others. “Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God” is the creation of published author, Alise Miles, a dedicated wife and mother of two.
Miles shares, “Andy the Lion starts each morning with God’s Word, and today, it’s all about loving each other. How can we do that? Well, Andy helps us understand what it means to love others like God has called us to do. In this story, you will meet all of Andy’s friends and see how he shows love to them in each of their needs. These examples may help you to show God’s love to your family and friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alise Miles’s new book offers a delightful narrative that encourages young readers to practice love and kindness in their daily lives, inspired by Andy the Lion’s heartfelt examples.
Consumers can purchase “Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Miles shares, “Andy the Lion starts each morning with God’s Word, and today, it’s all about loving each other. How can we do that? Well, Andy helps us understand what it means to love others like God has called us to do. In this story, you will meet all of Andy’s friends and see how he shows love to them in each of their needs. These examples may help you to show God’s love to your family and friends.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Alise Miles’s new book offers a delightful narrative that encourages young readers to practice love and kindness in their daily lives, inspired by Andy the Lion’s heartfelt examples.
Consumers can purchase “Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Andy the Lion and Friends: Showing the Love of God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories