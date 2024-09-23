Roland Nelson’s Newly Released "The Revelation of Jesus Christ Decoded" is a Comprehensive Exploration of Biblical Prophecy

“The Revelation of Jesus Christ Decoded” from Christian Faith Publishing author Roland Nelson is a thorough examination of the book of Revelation, offering insights into its natural, metaphorical, and spiritual meanings. It serves as a guide not only for Christians seeking deeper understanding but also for anyone curious about the true essence of Christian doctrine beyond religious dogma.