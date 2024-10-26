New Book by Restaurant Expert Witness Reveals Vital Secrets for Preventing Alcohol Related Deaths on America’s Roadways
Forensic Scientist Howard Cannon’s new book reveals secrets to prevent alcohol related deaths and business destroying lawsuits.
Orlando, FL, October 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Forensic Scientist and restaurant, bar and dram shop expert Howard Cannon’s upcoming book “99 Signs of Visible Intoxication That Every Alcohol Employer and Employee Should Know” – set to release winter of 2024 – is an alcohol employer and employees handbook for saving lives and preventing business destroying lawsuits. An excerpt from the book, “99 Signs of Visible Intoxication” can be downloaded at RestaurantExpertWitness.com.
Someone is killed in a drunk driving accident every 39 minutes in the United States (nhtsa.gov). Devastating lawsuits destroy hundreds of bar and restaurant businesses, or permanently damage their reputation every year because alcohol employees fail to spot early signs of intoxication. Prompted by these facts, Howard Cannon began writing his upcoming book “99 Signs of Visible Intoxication That Every Alcohol Employer and Employee Should Know.” The book, carefully gleaned from thousands of hours of research, statistical analysis and forensic investigation, is an essential guide for alcohol employees, employers and lawyers alike.
Howard Cannon is a restaurant and bar court-testifying forensic expert witness with over 300 litigation and 350 pre-litigation cases to his credit. He is the author of many other books in this industry, and is also the owner of Restaurant Expert Witness, the leading restaurant forensic consulting firm in the world. His books have been published in 76 countries and he has been featured on internationally broadcasted T.V and radio programs including Dr. Oz, Anderson Cooper, Inside Edition, and countless others. This new list is another landmark in the 37 years that he has been calling attention to the industry standards that keep the restaurant industry – America’s most important and most dangerous – safer for everyone.
