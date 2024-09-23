Paul Scifres’s Newly Released "Descifred" is a Diverse Collection of Engaging Short Articles
“Descifred” from Christian Faith Publishing author Paul Scifres is a captivating anthology of over seventy short articles that span humor, commentary, and nostalgic reflections, offering readers a blend of entertainment and thoughtful insights.
Apache Junction, AZ, September 23, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Descifred,” a creative and engaging collection, is the creation of published author, Paul Scifres, a United States Air Force veteran and former journalist and a native of Wink, Texas.
Scifres shares, “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and find thought-provoking articles and commentary in this collection of over seventy short articles written by Paul Scifres. The book is a culmination of over seventy short articles that try to make sense of different things, hence the title Descifred, a play on the author’s last name.
“The writings are divided into three subtopics: 'Just for Fun,' 'Commentary,' and 'Reminiscing.' The first section will elicit a chuckle while the second offers thought-provoking comments and at times biting commentary. The concluding section is reminiscing about the joys and sometimes poignant memories of the author’s life.
The articles have been written over a period of about twelve years targeted for small west Texas newspapers. After his retirement, the author put these short stories into this collection.
“The articles are in the range of six hundred to seven hundred words and are deliberately written in easy-to-understand language designed for the enjoyment of readers from late grade school to highly educated discerning adults. The book is also family friendly that readers will not find offensive.
“With his years of experience in writing articles covering meetings, conducting interviews, and local events, the author’s unique writing style has been conveyed in this collection of short articles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Scifres’s new book offers a delightful assortment of articles that entertain, provoke thought, and evoke nostalgia, catering to readers of all ages and backgrounds.
Consumers can purchase “Descifred” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Descifred,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Scifres shares, “You’ll laugh, you’ll cry, and find thought-provoking articles and commentary in this collection of over seventy short articles written by Paul Scifres. The book is a culmination of over seventy short articles that try to make sense of different things, hence the title Descifred, a play on the author’s last name.
“The writings are divided into three subtopics: 'Just for Fun,' 'Commentary,' and 'Reminiscing.' The first section will elicit a chuckle while the second offers thought-provoking comments and at times biting commentary. The concluding section is reminiscing about the joys and sometimes poignant memories of the author’s life.
The articles have been written over a period of about twelve years targeted for small west Texas newspapers. After his retirement, the author put these short stories into this collection.
“The articles are in the range of six hundred to seven hundred words and are deliberately written in easy-to-understand language designed for the enjoyment of readers from late grade school to highly educated discerning adults. The book is also family friendly that readers will not find offensive.
“With his years of experience in writing articles covering meetings, conducting interviews, and local events, the author’s unique writing style has been conveyed in this collection of short articles.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Paul Scifres’s new book offers a delightful assortment of articles that entertain, provoke thought, and evoke nostalgia, catering to readers of all ages and backgrounds.
Consumers can purchase “Descifred” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Descifred,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories