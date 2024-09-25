Raymond Simms LPC, MA’s Newly Released “Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life” is an Insightful Guide
“Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Raymond Simms LPC, MA is a comprehensive exploration of the profound impact of our thoughts on our life experiences, emphasizing the integration of body, soul, and spirit to discover one's purpose and calling.
Tulsa, OK, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life”: a profound and intuitive guide to understanding the power of our thoughts. “Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life” is the creation of published author, Raymond Simms LPC, MA, a licensed professional counselor for over twenty-three years. He has worked with a variety of demographics and assisting clients from age six to ninety-nine. Raymond specialized in assisting clients in decreasing anxiety and moving forward from trauma. He has also held several leadership positions, such as director of children’s acute/residential unit and supervisor of an evidence-based treatment called multisystemic therapy. Raymond has also been in private practice for over seven years.
Simms shares, “This book covers the whole man and how to align the body, soul and spirit as one. Your purpose and calling are tied together. As you discover your purpose, you will then discover your calling. Your purpose is inside, and your calling is outward. This book will assist you in the process of preparing first the foundation which begins in the soul. The reason people are so unhappy in what they do is that they have not discovered their God-given purpose inwardly, which is revealed by the Holy Spirit.
“Our purpose is internal and eternal; our souls are also internal and eternal. God-given purpose has to do solely with man’s soul. It first begins with the soul, then outward to one’s calling. It is important to first develop the soul’s purpose as the soul houses the character of the man. Man’s character will affect positively or negatively man’s calling. This is the process that the Holy Spirit takes God’s people through as He did with Jesus in the wilderness to test His character; that is, His soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond Simms LPC, MA’s new book is an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the profound connection between thoughts and life experiences, and how aligning one's body, soul, and spirit can lead to the discovery of purpose and fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Simms shares, “This book covers the whole man and how to align the body, soul and spirit as one. Your purpose and calling are tied together. As you discover your purpose, you will then discover your calling. Your purpose is inside, and your calling is outward. This book will assist you in the process of preparing first the foundation which begins in the soul. The reason people are so unhappy in what they do is that they have not discovered their God-given purpose inwardly, which is revealed by the Holy Spirit.
“Our purpose is internal and eternal; our souls are also internal and eternal. God-given purpose has to do solely with man’s soul. It first begins with the soul, then outward to one’s calling. It is important to first develop the soul’s purpose as the soul houses the character of the man. Man’s character will affect positively or negatively man’s calling. This is the process that the Holy Spirit takes God’s people through as He did with Jesus in the wilderness to test His character; that is, His soul.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raymond Simms LPC, MA’s new book is an essential resource for anyone seeking to understand the profound connection between thoughts and life experiences, and how aligning one's body, soul, and spirit can lead to the discovery of purpose and fulfillment.
Consumers can purchase “Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Our Thoughts Create Our Experience: Our thoughts are matter and our thoughts matter in our life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories