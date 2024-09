A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Data Management Insight Awards - USA for 2024

London, United Kingdom, September 26, 2024 --( PR.com )-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its Data Management Insight Awards - USA 2024. The awards, which acknowledge leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across the USA, were presented by Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group.The winners were named at a drinks reception following the company’s 14th annual Data Management Summit in New York City, held on September 26.The awards recognise established solution vendors and innovative newcomers in more than 30 categories of data management solutions and services, and include Best AI-Based Solution for Data Discovery, Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform and Best North American Consultancy in Data Management.The editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Brian Greenberg, Senior Director - Business Engagement Lead for Enterprise Data Management at BNY.Delaney said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2024, to our Data Management Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”Awards WinnersBest AI-Based Solution for Data Discovery - S&P Global Market IntelligenceEditor's Recognition Award for USA Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Brian Greenberg, Senior Director - Business Engagement Lead for Enterprise Data Management, BNYBest Sell-Side Data Management Platform - ArcesiumBest Standards Solution for Data Management - CUSIPBest Data Ops Solution Provider - DatabricksBest North American Consultancy in Data Management - Element22Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data InternationalBest Data Marketplace - FactSetBest Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - FinScan, an Innovative Systems solutionBest Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - GoldenSourceBest Data Provider to the Sell-Side - LSEG Data & AnalyticsBest KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - NICE ActimizeBest AI-Based Solution for Data Management - Oxane PartnersBest Buy-Side Data Management Platform - RimesBest Data Solution for Digital Assets - AmberdataMost Innovative North American Data Management Provider -AxoniBest Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - BloombergBest Data Analytics Provider - ExtractAlphaBest Data Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics - OpenSeeBest Data Observability Solution - AcceldataBest Data Integration Tool - AsteraBest Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - Capital Quant AgencyBest Performance Measurement System - Charles RiverBest Data Governance Solution - CollibraBest Data Provider to the Buy-Side - Moody'sBest Data Science Solution - QuantCubeBest Data Lineage Solution - SOLVEBest AI-Based Solution for Data Quality - State StreetBest Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - AlveoBest Data Visualisation Provider - BMLLBest Entity Data Solution - Dun & BradstreetBest Corporate Actions Processing Solution - FISBest Data Management Initiative for ESG - MSCIBest Index Data Provider - S&P Dow Jones IndicesBest Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - SnowflakeLearn more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, TradingTech and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards