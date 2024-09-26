A-Team Group Names Winners of Its Data Management Insight Awards - USA for 2024
A-Team Group has announced the winners of its Data Management Insight Awards - USA 2024.
London, United Kingdom, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- A-Team Group has announced the winners of its Data Management Insight Awards - USA 2024. The awards, which acknowledge leading data management solutions, services and consultancy to capital markets participants across the USA, were presented by Andrew Delaney, president and chief content officer at A-Team Group.
The winners were named at a drinks reception following the company’s 14th annual Data Management Summit in New York City, held on September 26.
The awards recognise established solution vendors and innovative newcomers in more than 30 categories of data management solutions and services, and include Best AI-Based Solution for Data Discovery, Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform and Best North American Consultancy in Data Management.
The editor’s recognition award for Data Management Industry Professional of the Year was presented to Brian Greenberg, Senior Director - Business Engagement Lead for Enterprise Data Management at BNY.
Delaney said: “Congratulations to the award winners and thank you to all the vendors that entered A-Team Group’s Data Management Insight Awards – USA 2024, to our Data Management Insight community that voted for its preferred solutions, and to our independent, expert advisory board that worked in collaboration with our editorial team to select this year’s winners.”
Awards Winners
Best AI-Based Solution for Data Discovery - S&P Global Market Intelligence
Editor's Recognition Award for USA Data Management Industry Professional of the Year - Brian Greenberg, Senior Director - Business Engagement Lead for Enterprise Data Management, BNY
Best Sell-Side Data Management Platform - Arcesium
Best Standards Solution for Data Management - CUSIP
Best Data Ops Solution Provider - Databricks
Best North American Consultancy in Data Management - Element22
Best Corporate Actions Data Provider - Exchange Data International
Best Data Marketplace - FactSet
Best Data Solution for Regulatory Compliance - FinScan, an Innovative Systems solution
Best Sell-Side Managed Services Platform - GoldenSource
Best Data Provider to the Sell-Side - LSEG Data & Analytics
Best KYC & Client On-Boarding Solution - NICE Actimize
Best AI-Based Solution for Data Management - Oxane Partners
Best Buy-Side Data Management Platform - Rimes
Best Data Solution for Digital Assets - Amberdata
Most Innovative North American Data Management Provider -Axoni
Best Pricing & Valuations Data Provider - Bloomberg
Best Data Analytics Provider - ExtractAlpha
Best Data Platform for Risk and Portfolio Analytics - OpenSee
Best Data Observability Solution - Acceldata
Best Data Integration Tool - Astera
Best Fund Accounting, Portfolio Management & Data Platform - Capital Quant Agency
Best Performance Measurement System - Charles River
Best Data Governance Solution - Collibra
Best Data Provider to the Buy-Side - Moody's
Best Data Science Solution - QuantCube
Best Data Lineage Solution - SOLVE
Best AI-Based Solution for Data Quality - State Street
Best Buy-Side Managed Services Platform - Alveo
Best Data Visualisation Provider - BMLL
Best Entity Data Solution - Dun & Bradstreet
Best Corporate Actions Processing Solution - FIS
Best Data Management Initiative for ESG - MSCI
Best Index Data Provider - S&P Dow Jones Indices
Best Cloud-Based Data Management Solution - Snowflake
Learn more about A-Team Group awards, which also cover RegTech, TradingTech and ESG here https://bit.ly/ateamawards
Categories