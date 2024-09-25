Donna L. Smith’s Newly Released "Mini Moments of Value" is an Uplifting and Practical Guide to Christian Character Development
“Mini Moments of Value” from Christian Faith Publishing author Donna L. Smith is an insightful and spiritually enriching book that explores essential Christian values, offering readers a thoughtful and practical approach to cultivating these virtues in their daily lives.
Gates, TN, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Mini Moments of Value”: an inspiring and practical guide that helps readers develop and live out key Christian character values through scripture, meditation, and application. “Mini Moments of Value” is the creation of published author, Donna L. Smith, a dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoys writing, sewing, cooking, and children.
Smith shares, “Mini Moments of Value is a comprehensive list of essential Christian character values. It is unusual for a book to contain more than just a few values in specific scriptures, such as 1 Peter 1, Romans 12, or Galatians 5. In this book, Donna writes about many values. She briefly describes each value, with a scriptural reference to that value. She gives the reader an opportunity not only to read something and then lay the book down but also to meditate on the written description of the value. The scripture(s) presented on day one assists the individual in learning from a scriptural standpoint. Then, with the Hebrew and Greek definitions included, the reader can gain a further understanding of the meaning of that value. Donna engages the reader to learn more about this value by searching for scriptures that give more insight. The reader is then asked to ponder and write a prayer about the value, using the scriptures as a guide. This helps one develop these characteristics in one’s own life. Finally, the reader can allow this value to be lived out through practical demonstration or application in his/her own life and then in that of his/her family.
“The greatest gift that anyone can give to someone else, besides the Gospel of Jesus Christ, is to be a living example through practical application and instill value into the lives of others. This reflects God’s love for humanity. The real value is touching the lives of yourself and others in 'mini moments.' It doesn’t take hours. By touching one person at a time, we all can make the world a better place.
“This book certainly encourages living life in such a way that others see Jesus Christ and the best that one can become. This is a great study book for individuals, families, or various groups.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Donna L. Smith’s new book is a valuable resource for those seeking to strengthen their Christian walk and make a positive impact on the lives of others through the practice of core Christian values.
Consumers can purchase “Mini Moments of Value” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Mini Moments of Value,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
