Steven Penrod’s Newly Released "A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God" is a Heartfelt and Inspiring Testimony of Faith and Perseverance
“A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Steven Penrod is an inspiring memoir that explores the author’s life journey, overcoming adversity through faith in God, and finding strength in divine guidance.
Chillicothe, OH, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God”: a deeply personal and moving account of resilience, faith, and the power of God's love to transform lives. “A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God” is the creation of published author, Steven Penrod, a dedicated husband and follower of Christ.
Penrod shares, “How God can change a person’s life if you trust and follow him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Penrod’s new book takes readers through the author’s trials, triumphs, and spiritual growth, offering an inspiring perspective on how God's hand can guide us through life’s brokenness.
Consumers can purchase “A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Penrod shares, “How God can change a person’s life if you trust and follow him.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Penrod’s new book takes readers through the author’s trials, triumphs, and spiritual growth, offering an inspiring perspective on how God's hand can guide us through life’s brokenness.
Consumers can purchase “A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Life of Broken Pieces Put Together by God,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories