Fred Zola and Steven Antler’s Book, “My Mad Magical Moroccan Journey: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll and Spiritual Enlightenment,” Chronicles a Journey to Redemption

Recent release “My Mad Magical Moroccan Journey: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll and Spiritual Enlightenment” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Fred Zola and Steven Antler invites readers to embark on an extraordinary journey through Morocco in the 1970s as Zola reflects on his tumultuous experiences with drugs, imprisonment, and spiritual exploration.