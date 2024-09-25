Fred Zola and Steven Antler’s Book, “My Mad Magical Moroccan Journey: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll and Spiritual Enlightenment,” Chronicles a Journey to Redemption
Recent release “My Mad Magical Moroccan Journey: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll and Spiritual Enlightenment” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Fred Zola and Steven Antler invites readers to embark on an extraordinary journey through Morocco in the 1970s as Zola reflects on his tumultuous experiences with drugs, imprisonment, and spiritual exploration.
Benicia, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fred Zola, a loving husband and father who lives in the San Francisco Bay Area, and co-author Steven Antler have completed their new book, “My Mad Magical Moroccan Journey: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll and Spiritual Enlightenment”: a captivating and eye-opening autobiographical account that follows Zola’s gripping odyssey through 1970s Morocco, recounting his tale of rebellion, drugs, imprisonment, and ultimate redemption.
“I died and went to hell,” writes Zola. “Tangier, Morocco, North Africa, 1972, prison for the insane, life sentence.
“While buying hashish, the Moroccan dealers would say, ‘Hash makes you crazy.’ We hippies knew better and laughed. For two years, I smoked hash every day and dropped acid on holidays. Some of those holidays were made up, so I had an excuse to drop more acid.
“I lived on the ‘hash trail’ that began in Amsterdam and ended in Kathmandu. The trail went right by my front door in Tangier. Traveling the trail were smugglers, flower children, outlaws, draft dodgers, and rock stars.
“I was on a spiritual journey, studying Tibetan Buddhism while seeking enlightenment. My error was thinking hashish and LSD were a shortcut to Nirvana.
“The Moroccans were right. Hash did make me crazy, thus prison, no future, no hope. I had to fight for food, fight for a spot to sleep, learn the difference between head lice and clothes lice.
“No place could be worse; this must be hell. Then God reached into that inferno and pulled me out.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Fred Zola and Steven Antler’s engaging account is a testament to resilience, self-discovery, and the enduring human spirit. Fred Zola and Steven Antler’s collaborative storytelling offers readers a compelling narrative that delves into the depths of human experience, illustrating the power of redemption and the pursuit of meaning amidst chaos.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "My Mad Magical Moroccan Journey: A Memoir of Sex, Drugs, Rock & Roll and Spiritual Enlightenment" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
