Author Pauli Hubbard’s New Book, “Connections in the Sacred: Finding Your Meaning in the Ordinary,” Explores Discovering Profound Wisdom in Everyday Life
Recent release “Connections in the Sacred: Finding Your Meaning in the Ordinary” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Pauli Hubbard is an engaging and insightful read that delves into the connections between the sacred and the everyday, offering readers a gentle reminder to listen for divine messages in the midst of life's hustle and bustle.
Colorado Springs, CO, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Pauli Hubbard has completed her new book, “Connections in the Sacred: Finding Your Meaning in the Ordinary”: a thought-provoking and illuminating work that invites readers on a transformative journey to explore the subtle yet profound bonds between the sacred and the mundane, presenting a fresh perspective on the spiritual dimension of everyday life.
A Coloradan for the past twenty-plus years, author Pauli Hubbard enjoys spending time with her partner, friends, and being involved with local volunteer programs. Over her adult life, as the owner of a financial planning practice for thirty-six years, a writer, a volunteer locally and globally, a trained spiritual guide, a retreat leader, and, most important of all, a good partner and friend, her goal has always been to remain faithful. Now that she is retired from her practice, she is able to devote more time to activities that she hopes will create better living conditions for her neighbors in Colorado Springs, lend a listening ear to those trying to make sense of life, and attempt to be faithful in her own awareness of the Spirit’s work in this world.
“How often do we miss the voice of the Spirit in our fanatic pursuit of the Spirit?” writes Hubbard. “All the time, it is present and speaking to us in our daily conversations with a friend or a walk around the block with our pet. How easy is it to be distracted by the urgencies of living that we miss the “ordinary” messages of how to live?
“It is my hope that ‘Connections in the Sacred: Finding Meaning in the Ordinary’ will become a gentle reminder of these divine messages of wonder and instructions we need to live meaningfully in the present.”
Published by Hawes & Jenkins Publishing, Pauli Hubbard’s engaging tale serves as a roadmap for living a more meaningful and purposeful life, providing the author’s gentle reminders and profound insights that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds, inspiring them to find joy, fulfillment, and spiritual nourishment in the midst of life's challenges and uncertainties.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Connections in the Sacred: Finding Your Meaning in the Ordinary" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Hawes & Jenkins at 888-430-7450.
