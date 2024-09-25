Author Pauli Hubbard’s New Book, “Connections in the Sacred: Finding Your Meaning in the Ordinary,” Explores Discovering Profound Wisdom in Everyday Life

Recent release “Connections in the Sacred: Finding Your Meaning in the Ordinary” from Hawes & Jenkins Publishing author Pauli Hubbard is an engaging and insightful read that delves into the connections between the sacred and the everyday, offering readers a gentle reminder to listen for divine messages in the midst of life's hustle and bustle.