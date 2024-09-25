Myron Shumaker’s New Book, "Grandpa's Broken Rememberer," is a Heartfelt Tale That Follows a Young Boy as He Grapples with His Grandfather’s Faltering Memory
Covington, IN, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Myron Shumaker, a native of rural Covington, Indiana, as well as a veteran of the US Army, has completed his most recent book, “Grandpa's Broken Rememberer”: a stirring children’s story about a young boy who goes through a difficult time as his beloved Grandpa experiences memory loss.
In “Grandpa’s Broken Rememberer,” Tye’s world is centered around his Grandpa, who is his only connection to the family he never knew. However, Tye’s life is upended when he discovers that Grandpa no longer recognizes him, leaving him overwhelmed with feelings of confusion and sadness. Sitting on the edge of Grandpa’s bed, Tye grapples with the pain of seeing his beloved Grandpa struggle to remember their cherished moments, wondering who could possibly help him navigate this confusing and difficult time.
The author shares, “While this book specifically deals with the struggles of a young boy whose grandfather is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and for the first time doesn’t even recognize him, it is presented in a way intended to transcend the specific storyline and recognize that children are often confronted with many situations loss they are not prepared to deal with.”
Published by Fulton Books, Myron Shumaker’s book delicately navigates Tye’s emotional journey, providing young readers with a relatable exploration of how to cope with loss and memory impairment within a family. Heartfelt and emotionally stirring, “Grandpa’s Broken Rememberer” is a poignant narrative that explores themes of family, memory, and coping with change, providing comfort and understanding for young readers facing similar challenges.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “Grandpa's Broken Rememberer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
