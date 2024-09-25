Vladimir Prempin’s New Book, “The Faces of Racism: True Stories and Direct Experiences with Racism,” Shares Personal Encounters with Racism to Shed Light on Its Impact
Boca Raton, FL, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Vladimir Prempin has completed his most recent book, “The Faces of Racism: True Stories and Direct Experiences with Racism”: a collection of personal anecdotes that offers a raw and insightful exploration of the devastating effects of racism and the urgent need for collective action to combat it.
Originally from Haiti, author Vladimir Prempin and his family left their home country for political reasons and fled temporarily to the Dominican Republic with the hope of a safe life without fear and terror. A year later, together with his family, he moved on to Germany, where he attended university. Since August 2022, Vladimir has lived in the United States with his wife and their two children.
“This book is about the faces of racism,” writes Vladimir. “These are mainly presented and clarified with the help of the author's own experiences with this destructive virus. Many see it, but only few people dare to do something against racism. Through this book, we see how we can best tackle this virus and gain courage to at least stand up to it.
“This book is intended to inspire everyone to live racism critically and also give us clarity on why it is so important to fight this virus in our lives. It may be that you are not aware of how many times you have been treated badly or discriminated against for racial reasons in your life, but one thing is certain, it doesn't matter what skin color or origin you have, this topic, racism, affects us all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Vladimir Prempin’s book aims to foster empathy, understanding, and action towards building a more just and inclusive society. Candid and emotionally stirring, “The Faces of Racism” is ultimately a call to action, encouraging readers to stand together and eradicate the virus of racism from their lives in order to leave a safe, peaceful, and above all, a just world for future generations.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Faces of Racism: True Stories and Direct Experiences with Racism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Categories