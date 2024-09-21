Danny & Ron's Rescue Launches Virtual "Paw Path" Fundraising Campaign
Nonprofit dog rescue creates a Virtual Paw Path so pet lovers can honor special pets or people by purchasing a virtual brick. Funds raised will benefit dogs at Danny & Ron's Rescue.
Rembert, SC, September 21, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Danny & Ron’s Rescue, a leader in animal welfare and rescue efforts, is excited to announce the launch of its newest project, the Virtual Paw Path, a unique way for people to honor beloved pets. One may also celebrate the lives of family and friends.
The Virtual Paw Path allows you to purchase a virtual brick for $100, which can be personalized with a photo of a pet or person, accompanied by a short message. When users hover over each brick, the photo and message pops up, creating a heartwarming and interactive tribute experience. Each brick not only serves as a lasting memorial or celebration, but also directly contributes to the Rescue’s mission of providing care and finding forever homes for animals in need.
“We are so excited to have such a unique Virtual Paw Path for people to pay tribute to their loved ones,” said Ron Danta, Co-Founder of Danny & Ron’s Rescue.
“I have already enjoyed purchasing a few virtual bricks in memory of special people and pets in our lives,” said Danny Robertshaw, Co-Founder of Danny & Ron’s Rescue.
To purchase a brick or learn more about leaving a lasting legacy on the Virtual Paw Path, visit https://dannyronsrescue.org/paw-path
About Danny & Ron’s Rescue
Danny & Ron’s Rescue is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to rescuing homeless dogs, providing them with care, and finding them loving homes. Founded in 2005 by Danny Robertshaw and Ron Danta, the Rescue has become a voice for animals in need and a beacon of hope for pet lovers across the country. Their story was told in the documentary film called Life in the Doghouse.
Jennifer Cohen
561-440-0445
dannyronsrescue.org
