Tim Zimmerman’s New Book, "Life and Times in Bedford, Virginia," Recounts the Interesting Life the Author Has Led While Growing Up in a Small Town in Virginia
Bedford, VA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Tim Zimmerman has completed his most recent book, “Life and Times in Bedford, Virginia”: a compelling memoir that describes the author’s experiences growing up in a small town in Virginia,and how he and his family adapted to living through turbulent decades in America, overcoming various struggles while reveling in life’s triumphs.
Zimmerman begins his tale, “I was born on East Main Street, a small town, in 1959, when things were simpler. My dad was a merchant marine, and my mom was a bookkeeper. I had very loving parents. I was the only child, not spoiled but was provided for. I had a lot of good days with my dad and mom. When my dad was gone to sea, Mrs. Fogle, a lady next door, watched me after school. They were good country folks. He was a good cook, my mom not so much. I remember one time there was lightning outside, Dad and Mom said to come inside. Hardheaded me would not listen until lightning came through a rake and shocked me. Then I listened!”
Published by Fulton Books, Tim Zimmerman’s book will transport readers back in time to a bygone era, discovering the various obstacles, challenges, heartache, and joy that the author and his family experienced. Deeply personal and emotionally stirring, Zimmerman weaves an intimate self-portrait that is sure to capture the hearts and minds of readers, remaining with them long after its poignant conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Life and Times in Bedford, Virginia” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
