Wayne Anders Livingstone’s New Book, "The Free and the Brave and Other Stories," is a Collection of Tales Inspired by the Author’s Own Personal Experiences & Imagination
Havelock, NC, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Wayne Anders Livingstone, a lifelong adventurer who served as a medical Corpsman with the Marines and Navy and is currently retired from the airline industry, has completed his most recent book, “The Free and the Brave and Other Stories”: a delightful series that brings together an assortment of enchanting stories crafted for young children and teenagers, reflecting the author’s experiences and creative spirit.
In “The Free and the Brave and Other Stories,” readers will find a diverse array of adventures, from heroic quests to whimsical escapades, all told with Livingstone’s characteristic charm and creativity. The stories reflect timeless values and are designed to resonate with today’s young audience, providing both enjoyment and meaningful lessons.
Published by Fulton Books, Wayne Anders Livingstone’s book offers a rich tapestry of themes and characters that encourage readers to embrace their own sense of freedom and courage, making them perfect for children and teens who love to immerse themselves in captivating stories. Heartfelt and engaging, “The Free and the Brave and Other Stories” is a testament to the author’s enduring passion for storytelling and his commitment to nurturing a love of reading in young minds.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “The Free and the Brave and Other Stories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
