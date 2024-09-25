Author Kenn Sharpe’s New Book, "Begin Again," is a Captivating Novel That Follows the Many Twists and Turns of the Life of Jake Shaw
Recent release “Begin Again” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kenn Sharpe follows his protagonist Jake Shaw, who is confronted with an unexpected and heartbreaking loss one rainy night when his wife and the love of his life is killed in a head on collision with a drunk driver.
Edgewater, MD, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kenn Sharpe, a Navy Vietnam veteran, has completed his new book, “Begin Again”: a gripping fiction novel that follows Jake Shaw as he works to rebuild his life following the tragic loss of his wife. His previous published titles include, “Eight Days in Perth,” “On the Way to the Sea: A Boy’s Journey to Manhood,” “Falling Off the Mountain,” and “The Short Life of Cherry Blossoms.”
Three years after his wife’s passing, Jake is walking on the beach when he meets a mother and her young daughter. Suddenly, a wave rolls in and knocks the mother and daughter off their feet. As the mother attempts to stand up, the strong riptide pulls the young girl from her hand and carries her out to sea. Jake responds immediately, running out into the surf, grabbing the woman’s daughter, and carrying her back to shore.
As Jake and the young mother, Ruth, get to know each other, Jake begins to see a way to begin anew.
Author Kenn Sharpe worked his way through the enlisted ranks and was commissioned as an officer of the line in 1978. He was medically retired as a lieutenant commander in 1989 with multiple sclerosis. His last tour of duty was as the Navy program director of the Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Joint Program Coordinating Office in Washington, DC. After his Navy retirement, he moved to Oregon and started an aviation consulting firm that provided support to domestic and international commercial and civil aviation and the US Department of Defense. He eventually closed his company in 1997 and worked for several aviation consulting companies in Charleston, South Carolina; Annapolis, Maryland; and Washington, DC. He fully retired in 2019 from a telecommunications company where he was a senior program manager, writing management and transition plans for government telecommunications proposals.
Sharpe has been writing short stories and novels for the past eight years, and this book is his fifth novel. He and his wife reside in a small community on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland.
Sharpe writes, “Commander Jacob Shaw was at the top of his game. He was the director of a complex joint acquisition program to develop a common air traffic control system for the military services and the Federal Aviation Administration. His professional life continued to soar, and he became the first-ever limited duty officer to be selected two years early for promotion to navy captain, and he looked forward to his next challenge: creating a path to admiral. As the current law restricted navy LDOs to the rank of captain, Jake needed to do some unique maneuvering to advance to flag officer. He’d built his reputation successfully achieving the undoable, and he’d soon devised a pathway to be promoted to flag rank. The time was right. Jake was well respected and had strong support from key military and civilian hierarchies as well as support from three influential members in Congress. With admiral in his sights, Jake’s future was bright.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kenn Sharpe’s emotional tale invites readers to experience a love story rooted in strong friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Begin Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Three years after his wife’s passing, Jake is walking on the beach when he meets a mother and her young daughter. Suddenly, a wave rolls in and knocks the mother and daughter off their feet. As the mother attempts to stand up, the strong riptide pulls the young girl from her hand and carries her out to sea. Jake responds immediately, running out into the surf, grabbing the woman’s daughter, and carrying her back to shore.
As Jake and the young mother, Ruth, get to know each other, Jake begins to see a way to begin anew.
Author Kenn Sharpe worked his way through the enlisted ranks and was commissioned as an officer of the line in 1978. He was medically retired as a lieutenant commander in 1989 with multiple sclerosis. His last tour of duty was as the Navy program director of the Air Traffic Control and Landing Systems Joint Program Coordinating Office in Washington, DC. After his Navy retirement, he moved to Oregon and started an aviation consulting firm that provided support to domestic and international commercial and civil aviation and the US Department of Defense. He eventually closed his company in 1997 and worked for several aviation consulting companies in Charleston, South Carolina; Annapolis, Maryland; and Washington, DC. He fully retired in 2019 from a telecommunications company where he was a senior program manager, writing management and transition plans for government telecommunications proposals.
Sharpe has been writing short stories and novels for the past eight years, and this book is his fifth novel. He and his wife reside in a small community on the shores of the Chesapeake Bay near Annapolis, Maryland.
Sharpe writes, “Commander Jacob Shaw was at the top of his game. He was the director of a complex joint acquisition program to develop a common air traffic control system for the military services and the Federal Aviation Administration. His professional life continued to soar, and he became the first-ever limited duty officer to be selected two years early for promotion to navy captain, and he looked forward to his next challenge: creating a path to admiral. As the current law restricted navy LDOs to the rank of captain, Jake needed to do some unique maneuvering to advance to flag officer. He’d built his reputation successfully achieving the undoable, and he’d soon devised a pathway to be promoted to flag rank. The time was right. Jake was well respected and had strong support from key military and civilian hierarchies as well as support from three influential members in Congress. With admiral in his sights, Jake’s future was bright.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kenn Sharpe’s emotional tale invites readers to experience a love story rooted in strong friendship.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Begin Again” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories