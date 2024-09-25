Author Kenn Sharpe’s New Book, "Begin Again," is a Captivating Novel That Follows the Many Twists and Turns of the Life of Jake Shaw

Recent release “Begin Again” from Newman Springs Publishing author Kenn Sharpe follows his protagonist Jake Shaw, who is confronted with an unexpected and heartbreaking loss one rainy night when his wife and the love of his life is killed in a head on collision with a drunk driver.