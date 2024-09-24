Author Melanie Krause’s New Book, “Footprint from God: Deepening the impression one day at a time,” Explores How to Deepen One’s Faith & Develop a Stronger Bond with God
Recent release “Footprint from God: Deepening the impression one day at a time” from Covenant Books author Melanie Krause is a collection of seventy-three daily devotionals that invites readers on a transformative journey of spiritual intimacy and reflection in order to further deepen their faith and forge a lasting relationship with the Lord.
Kerrville, TX, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Melanie Krause, an artist, spiritual director, and retreat facilitator who lives with her husband and two children in the Texas Hill Country, has completed her new book, “Footprint from God: Deepening the impression one day at a time”: an inspiring and poignant exploration of spiritual growth and intimacy with God, offering a series of seventy-three insightful readings to guides readers on a transformative journey towards deepening their relationship with the divine.
“We are created in God’s image and likeness,” writes Krause. “God created us for Himself and is longing for a deep and intimate relationship. Walking in deep relationship with God gives meaning and purpose to our lives. We often allow the busyness of life to replace our personal walk with Him. Have you ever wondered why? When intimacy with God becomes the best thing in our lives and takes precedence over everything else, we begin to experience the fullness of knowing God. As fullness is reached, we deepen the impression! He laid the path before us. His footprint lies deep in His Word and is already impressed on our souls.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Melanie Krause’s new book serves as a companion for spiritual growth, encouraging readers to rediscover the joy and fulfillment found in a vibrant relationship with God. Through daily readings and thoughtful prompts, “Footprint from God” offers a pathway to intimacy with God, helping readers embrace God's footprint on their lives and experience the transformative power of His Word.
Readers can purchase “Footprint from God: Deepening the impression one day at a time” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
