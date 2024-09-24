Author Melanie Krause’s New Book, “Footprint from God: Deepening the impression one day at a time,” Explores How to Deepen One’s Faith & Develop a Stronger Bond with God

Recent release “Footprint from God: Deepening the impression one day at a time” from Covenant Books author Melanie Krause is a collection of seventy-three daily devotionals that invites readers on a transformative journey of spiritual intimacy and reflection in order to further deepen their faith and forge a lasting relationship with the Lord.