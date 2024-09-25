Author N. F. Wolfe’s New Book, "Respite and Renewal in the Rockies," is a Riveting Tale of Mystery and Historical Revelations Amidst Stunning Rocky Mountain Landscapes
Recent release “Respite and Renewal in the Rockies” from Covenant Books author N. F. Wolfe invites readers to join the Parkers and the Strickers on a Montana dude ranch vacation that turns into a thrilling adventure. Amid stunning Rocky Mountain landscapes, the story unfolds with a mix of personal drama, historical revelations, and suspense.
Germantown, TN, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- N. F. Wolfe, who spent five decades as a medical practice administrator before retiring, has completed her new book, “Respite and Renewal in the Rockies”: a compelling book that offers a rich blend of mystery, historical intrigue, and personal discovery set against the breathtaking backdrop of the Montana Rockies.
“The Parkers travel to a Montana dude ranch for their annual vacation with the Strickers, who will check in on the WITSECs, Felipe and Keisha,” writes Wolfe. “Amid the gorgeous vistas of mountains and wildflower-dotted meadows, they meet a World War II hero, as well as three other couples, all of whom have brought more than one kind of baggage with them.
“Shannon experiences her first heartbreak and overhears a plot to murder one of the guests. Can Todd and John avert the evil plan? Hear from our WWII hero about the part a small town in West Tennessee played in helping to win the war. Then tour three of our national parks with our ‘dudes’ who learn more about our Native American brothers and sisters.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, N. F. Wolfe’s new book weaves together elements of suspense, historical insight, and cultural appreciation, creating a multi-faceted narrative that is both engaging and enlightening. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Respite and Renewal in the Rockies” is a captivating read that fans of mystery, history, and personal drama won’t be able to put down.
Readers can purchase “Respite and Renewal in the Rockies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
