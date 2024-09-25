Author N. F. Wolfe’s New Book, "Respite and Renewal in the Rockies," is a Riveting Tale of Mystery and Historical Revelations Amidst Stunning Rocky Mountain Landscapes

Recent release “Respite and Renewal in the Rockies” from Covenant Books author N. F. Wolfe invites readers to join the Parkers and the Strickers on a Montana dude ranch vacation that turns into a thrilling adventure. Amid stunning Rocky Mountain landscapes, the story unfolds with a mix of personal drama, historical revelations, and suspense.