Author Dr. Susan Grove’s New Book, “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance,” Offers a Transformative Path to Joy and Spiritual Alignment
Recent release “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance” from Covenant Books author Dr. Susan Grove is designed to guide readers through a journey of self-discovery and spiritual renewal. By examining and recalibrating nineteen key instincts and emotions, this book provides a practical approach to overcoming obstacles and embracing a life filled with the fruits of the Spirit.
Huntington Beach, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Susan Grove, a Psychologist, Christian Counselor, and a Licensed Clinical Social Worker who supervised at a large public mental health clinic and holds a Ph.D. in Biblical Studies, has completed her new book, “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance”: an insightful guide that offers readers a practical roadmap to uncover and address the internal blocks that prevent them from fully experiencing the joy and spiritual fulfillment that Christ offers.
In “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance,” Dr. Grove provides a comprehensive approach to identifying and recalibrating nineteen instincts and emotions that can disrupt emotional and spiritual balance. Through a unique chart, readers can pinpoint key areas of imbalance and learn how to restore a life brimming with the fruits of the Spirit.
“Why have I written this book? Because I, too, have struggled with emotional and instinctual responses that sabotage my happiness,” writes Dr. Grove. “I, too, have struggled with my faith and with temptation. Whether you are a new Christian or whether you have walking in your faith for some time, this book can help guide you in navigating these troubled times. My own faith has grown steadily and surely over the years, mostly due to studying God’s Word—His love letter to us. I feel moved to pour out my heart to you about the love and healing I have found in my quest to know God better.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Susan Grove’s new book will help readers to demystify and explore essential elements of faith that are crucial for achieving balance and spiritual growth through practical tools and spiritual insights. Drawing upon years of professional psychological observations, and personal spiritual experiences, Dr. Grove shares her writings in the hope of helping readers move toward a more balanced, joyful, and spiritually enriched existence.
Readers can purchase “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance,” Dr. Grove provides a comprehensive approach to identifying and recalibrating nineteen instincts and emotions that can disrupt emotional and spiritual balance. Through a unique chart, readers can pinpoint key areas of imbalance and learn how to restore a life brimming with the fruits of the Spirit.
“Why have I written this book? Because I, too, have struggled with emotional and instinctual responses that sabotage my happiness,” writes Dr. Grove. “I, too, have struggled with my faith and with temptation. Whether you are a new Christian or whether you have walking in your faith for some time, this book can help guide you in navigating these troubled times. My own faith has grown steadily and surely over the years, mostly due to studying God’s Word—His love letter to us. I feel moved to pour out my heart to you about the love and healing I have found in my quest to know God better.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Dr. Susan Grove’s new book will help readers to demystify and explore essential elements of faith that are crucial for achieving balance and spiritual growth through practical tools and spiritual insights. Drawing upon years of professional psychological observations, and personal spiritual experiences, Dr. Grove shares her writings in the hope of helping readers move toward a more balanced, joyful, and spiritually enriched existence.
Readers can purchase “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories