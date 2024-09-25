Author Dr. Susan Grove’s New Book, “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance,” Offers a Transformative Path to Joy and Spiritual Alignment

Recent release “RESET: Living in God's Emotional and Instinctual Balance” from Covenant Books author Dr. Susan Grove is designed to guide readers through a journey of self-discovery and spiritual renewal. By examining and recalibrating nineteen key instincts and emotions, this book provides a practical approach to overcoming obstacles and embracing a life filled with the fruits of the Spirit.