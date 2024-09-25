Author Robert Lee Swink’s New Book, "Flutter," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows the Thrilling Adventure and Friendship Between a Young Girl and a Special Bird
Recent release “Flutter” from Covenant Books author Robert Lee Swink is a captivating children’s book that explores the tender relationship between a young disabled girl and an unusually small bird. Inspired by a real-life encounter with a friendly hummingbird, Swink’s debut book invites readers to experience the joys of simple, meaningful relationships.
Folsom, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Lee Swink has completed his new book, “Flutter”: a charming tale that brings to life the special friendship between a young disabled girl and a remarkable bird, offering readers a journey filled with adventure, creativity, and heartfelt connections.
Set during the 1950s, “Flutter” is a delightful tale that explores the developing relationship between a small bird and a lonely and depressed disabled child. Swink’s story explores their developing relationship, beginning with a mystery and unfolding into a series of engaging adventures, encouraging readers to appreciate the joys of life’s small wonders.
“The book also helps develop the relationship between the child and her new Native American friend whom she meets at school, and they end up sharing a very special relationship with this special bird,” writes Swink. “(I) was inclined to write the book after a face-to-face encounter with a very forwardly friendly hummingbird who seemed to go out of his way one morning to introduce himself and say hello.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Lee Swink’s new book is a riveting tale that promises to capture the hearts and minds of readers of all ages, offering both a touching story and opportunities for creative engagement that promises to leave a lasting impact.
Readers can purchase “Flutter” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
