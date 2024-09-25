Author Robert Lee Swink’s New Book, "Flutter," is a Heartwarming Tale That Follows the Thrilling Adventure and Friendship Between a Young Girl and a Special Bird

Recent release “Flutter” from Covenant Books author Robert Lee Swink is a captivating children’s book that explores the tender relationship between a young disabled girl and an unusually small bird. Inspired by a real-life encounter with a friendly hummingbird, Swink’s debut book invites readers to experience the joys of simple, meaningful relationships.