Author Shanna Ngetich’s New Book, "Transformed," Follows a Teenaged Boy Who Sets Off on a Journey of Self-Discovery After His Mysterious Past is Revealed
Recent release “Transformed” from Covenant Books author Shanna Ngetich is a compelling novel that centers around seventeen-year-old Isaiah Freeman, who unravels the mysteries of his past, including his mother’s mysterious disappearance. As Isaiah’s journey unfolds, he’ll have to confront shifting alliances, challenging truths, and a destiny that could either define him or destroy him.
Harrisburg, NC, September 26, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Shanna Ngetich, who resides in North Carolina and is currently enrolled in Hickory Grove Christian School and enjoys playing the piano, studying science, and doing volunteer work, has completed her new book, “Transformed”: a captivating story that delves into the complexities of identity, fate, and personal growth as a young teen discovers the shocking truth about his past and his destiny.
“Isaiah Freeman is a seemingly ordinary seventeen-year-old boy, but his past is full of mystery,” writes Ngetich. “His mother disappeared when he had just been born, and her disappearance not only changed her son’s past, but also his future. When Isaiah learns more about his childhood, everything changes. Friends become enemies, the truth is challenged, and destiny is revealed.
“In this story, Isaiah embarks on a journey of self-discovery. Will this journey make him into who he is meant to be, or will it destroy him forever?”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Shanna Ngetich’s new book is the first installment in a planned trilogy the author has been writing since she was twelve years old, and expertly capture the essence of a young man’s struggle to understand his place in a world where nothing is as it seems. With a blend of suspense and introspective exploration, “Transformed” work promises to engage readers with its intriguing plot and deep emotional resonance, offering readers a compelling exploration of personal transformation and the quest for truth.
Readers can purchase “Transformed” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
