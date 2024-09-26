Author Shanna Ngetich’s New Book, "Transformed," Follows a Teenaged Boy Who Sets Off on a Journey of Self-Discovery After His Mysterious Past is Revealed

Recent release “Transformed” from Covenant Books author Shanna Ngetich is a compelling novel that centers around seventeen-year-old Isaiah Freeman, who unravels the mysteries of his past, including his mother’s mysterious disappearance. As Isaiah’s journey unfolds, he’ll have to confront shifting alliances, challenging truths, and a destiny that could either define him or destroy him.