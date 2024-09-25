Authors Peter Filakouridis and Mary Filakouridis’s New Book, “Peter, Do Not Be Afraid: Something Good Will Happen,” Chronicles a Life Transformed by Faith and Resilience
Recent release “Peter, Do Not Be Afraid: Something Good Will Happen” from Covenant Books authors Peter Filakouridis and Mary Filakouridis is a stirring account of Peter’s journey through life’s trials and tribulations, revealing how his unwavering trust in God helped to see him to overcome the various struggles and obstacles he faced along the way.
Mission Viejo, CA, September 25, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Peter Filakouridis, who retired from aerospace manufacturing and continues his work as a pastor, and his wife, Mary Filakouridis, have completed their new book, “Peter, Do Not Be Afraid: Something Good Will Happen”: a profound memoir detailing Peter’s extraordinary journey from a privileged Greek upbringing in Cairo, Egypt, to his transformative experiences in America, illustrating how his faith in God has profoundly shaped his life.
In “Peter, Do Not Be Afraid: Something Good Will Happen,” Peter shares not only the miraculous events that shaped his life but also the profound impact of his faith. After fleeing from Egypt with his family to settle on the island of Rhodes, Peter graduated from the Polytech Marine Engineering School and started traveling all over the world with Greek merchant ships. After passing through many ports, he finally managed to stay in America, which was the dream of his life. Through many difficulties and trials, God prepared his heart, and in God’s time, Peter soon accepted Christ as his personal Savior, eventually becoming a pastor of the very church where he was saved: the Greek Apostolic Church of Los Angeles.
“When I decided to write my biography, my first goal was for my children and grandchildren to know how miraculously God has worked in my life over the years, through the various trials, dangers, and miracles,” writes Peter. “But as I was going along, I was contacted by a minister of God from Katerini, Greece, George Kantartzis, who had heard my testimony in churches in Greece and asked to interview me, which was later published in the Christian magazine ‘The Voice of the Gospel.’”
The author continues, “Speaking with him, he suggested that I continue writing my biography for a book to be published so that people will know that God does wonders and miracles, even today. He protects, heals, and, above all, saves for eternal life, to all who call on Him with faith.
“This is what God has done and is doing with a strong hand, not only to me but also to other people I have met over the years. May the actual facts I mention in the following pages encourage and inspire many others…”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Peter Filakouridis and Mary Filakouridis’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and faith for anyone facing adversity, invite readers of all backgrounds to journey with them through a life marked by challenges, divine intervention, and unwavering faith.
Readers can purchase “Peter, Do Not Be Afraid: Something Good Will Happen” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
