Authors Peter Filakouridis and Mary Filakouridis’s New Book, “Peter, Do Not Be Afraid: Something Good Will Happen,” Chronicles a Life Transformed by Faith and Resilience

Recent release “Peter, Do Not Be Afraid: Something Good Will Happen” from Covenant Books authors Peter Filakouridis and Mary Filakouridis is a stirring account of Peter’s journey through life’s trials and tribulations, revealing how his unwavering trust in God helped to see him to overcome the various struggles and obstacles he faced along the way.