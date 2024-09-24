NOBO Welcomes Renowned Scientist Dr. Patrick Heist as Investor and Board Member
Dr. Patrick Heist, a distinguished scientist and industry pioneer, will be joining NOBO to its Board of Directors. Dr. Heist has also made a significant investment in the company.
Boulder, CO, September 24, 2024 --(PR.com)-- NOBO, a leading provider of sustainable cannabis cultivation and plant-touching services, is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Patrick Heist, a distinguished scientist and industry pioneer, to its Board of Directors. Dr. Heist has also made a significant investment in the company.
Dr. Heist brings a wealth of expertise and experience in plant pathology, having earned B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. degrees from the University of Kentucky. As the founder of Ferm Solutions, he worked with over 200 distilleries worldwide, offering a wide range of services focused on fermentation and process optimization. In 2013, Dr. Heist co-founded Wilderness Trail Distillery, which rapidly became one of the world's fastest-growing bourbon distilleries. At Wilderness Trail, he developed proprietary yeast strains and created a unique infusion mashing process. Dr. Heist sold 70% of the company to the Campari Group in November 2022.
With a proven track record of innovation in plant sciences, Dr. Heist will provide invaluable guidance as NOBO continues to develop and expand its cultivation and plant-touching services. He will be actively involved in the NOBO Tissue Culture Lab, focusing on creating proprietary strains and enhancing their cultivation processes to demonstrate their commitment to sustainable and responsible practices.
“We are honored to have Dr. Heist join our company and become an active member of our Board of Directors,” said Alan Bonsett, Founder of NOBO. “Dr. Heist’s deep knowledge and insights will be instrumental in driving our company forward and achieving our long-term goals.”
Dr. Heist added, “I am thrilled to join NOBO and contribute to its mission of advancing the cannabis industry in a smart and responsible manner. I look forward to developing new strains and cultivation processes. NOBO’s innovative approach and dedication to the cannabis industry position it for significant growth and success.”
About NOBO
NOBO is a premier cannabis cultivation and retail company renowned for delivering exceptional customer experiences and offering highly sought-after strains. NOBO is committed to educating consumers and driving a more progressive understanding of the cannabis industry. Founded in Colorado, NOBO’s teams possess deep expertise in the cannabis space and are dedicated to providing consumers with the knowledge they need to fully appreciate the benefits of cannabis.
Media Contact:
Daniel Paul danielp@noboinc.com
